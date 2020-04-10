20200409_MET_COV_MAIN_BB03

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam answers a question as he adresses his press briefing inside the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond, VA, Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

 BOB BROWN

Gov. Ralph Northam has signed bills to roll back restrictions on abortion.

The governor on Friday signed Senate Bill 733 from Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, and House Bill 980 from House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria. The bills are known as the Reproductive Health Protection Act.

“No more will legislators in Richmond — most of whom are men — be telling women what they should and should not be doing with their bodies,” Northam said in a statement. “The Reproductive Health Protection Act will make women and families safer, and I’m proud to sign it into law.”

The measures repeal the state's mandatory ultrasound law and 24-hour waiting period prior to abortion. They also roll back regulations signed in 2012 by then-Gov. Bob McDonnell, which opponents called TRAP legislation — or “targeted regulation of abortion providers.”

“This is about protecting Virginians’ health, rights, and basic dignity,” McClellan said. “Today, we have finally put an end to these medically unnecessary barriers to women's reproductive health care. Politicians should not interfere in women’s personal medical decisions, period.”

The bills prompted fierce debate in the House of Delegates and the Senate when they were passed in January. In the Senate, Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, voted with Republicans against the bill.

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax broke the 20-20 tie to pass the bill.

“Virginia women deserve access to healthcare free from interference from politicians,” Herring said. “Simply, this bill rolls back restrictions that are not evidence-based and presume that women have an inability to make their own healthcare decisions. I’m glad to see this bill signed into law.”

The bills will take effect July 1.

jmattingly@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6012

Twitter: @jmattingly306​

Tags

Politics/Education Reporter

Justin Mattingly covers state government and education. A northern New York native and a Syracuse University alumnus, he's worked at the RTD since 2017. You can follow him on Twitter at @jmattingly306.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email