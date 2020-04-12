Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 118 IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA BERTIE GATES HERTFORD NORTHAMPTON IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 32 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA AMELIA CHESTERFIELD CITY OF COLONIAL HEIGHTS CITY OF RICHMOND CUMBERLAND HENRICO POWHATAN PRINCE EDWARD IN EAST CENTRAL VIRGINIA CHARLES CITY NEW KENT IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA BRUNSWICK CITY OF HOPEWELL CITY OF PETERSBURG DINWIDDIE LUNENBURG MECKLENBURG NOTTOWAY PRINCE GEORGE IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA CITY OF EMPORIA CITY OF FRANKLIN CITY OF HAMPTON CITY OF NEWPORT NEWS CITY OF POQUOSON CITY OF SUFFOLK CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG GREENSVILLE ISLE OF WIGHT JAMES CITY SOUTHAMPTON SURRY SUSSEX YORK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AHOSKIE, AMELIA COURTHOUSE, ANGOLA, ANTE, BACONS CASTLE, BARHAM, BARNETTS, BEACH, BON AIR, BOOTH FORK, BOTTOMS BRIDGE, BOYKINS, BROWNS CORNER, BRUNSWICK, BRYANTOWN, BUFFORD CROSSROADS, BUSCH GARDENS, CENTERVILLE, CHASE CITY, CHESTER, CHESTERFIELD, CHIPPOKES STATE PARK, CHRISTENSONS CORNER, CHULA, CLARESVILLE, CLARKSVILLE, COLONIAL HEIGHTS, COURTLAND, COWIE CORNER, CREWE, CROAKER, DENARO, DURAND, EAGLETOWN, EARLS, EDENHOUSE, EDGERTON, EMPORIA, EMPORIA AIRPORT, EMPORIA RESERVOIR, EWELL, FARMVILLE, FIVE FORKS, FORT LEE, FRANKLIN, GARYSBURG, GASTON, GATESVILLE, GLEN ALLEN, GREEN PLAIN, GROVE, GUINEA MILLS, GUM FORKS, GWALTNEY CORNER, HAMPTON, HAWK, HOG ISLAND GAME RESERVE, HOPEWELL, HUNTERDALE, IVOR, JETERSVILLE, KENBRIDGE, LAWRENCEVILLE, MANNBORO, MEADOWVILLE, MERRY HILL, MIDLOTHIAN, MIDWAY, MOSELEY, MOUNTCASTLE, NEW KENT AIRPORT, NEWPORT NEWS, ORAPAX FARMS, PETERSBURG, POOLESVILLE, POQUOSON, POWHATAN, QUINTON, QUITSNA, RAINES TAVERN, REAMS, REEDS, RICH SQUARE, RICHMOND, ROXBURY, SANDSTON, SCOTTS FORK, SMITHFIELD, SOUTH HILL, STODDERT, SUFFOLK, TALLEYSVILLE, TRIPLET, VALENTINES, VICTORIA, VULTARE, WAKEFIELD, WAVERLY, WAYSIDE, WHITE PLAINS, WILLIAMSBURG, WINDSOR, AND YORKTOWN.