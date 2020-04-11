Virginia will become the first Southern state with comprehensive protections for the LGBTQ community.
Gov. Ralph Northam on Saturday signed the Virginia Values Act, legislation that protects lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning people from discrimination in housing, employment and public spaces.
“This legislation sends a strong, clear message — Virginia is a place where all people are welcome to live, work, visit, and raise a family,” Northam said in a statement. “We are building an inclusive commonwealth where there is opportunity for everyone, and everyone is treated fairly."
He added: "No longer will LGBTQ Virginians have to fear being fired, evicted, or denied service in public places because of who they are.”
The law takes effect July 1.
Senate Bill 868 from Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, also establishes new protections to state residents based on their race, religion and national origin, among other things. Ebbin became Virginia’s first openly gay legislator after he was elected in 2003.
"Sadly, during times of crisis like these, discrimination rises, and its effects become more apparent," Ebbin said in a statement. "When jobs are scarce and housing unaffordable, the reality of who you are must be an additional hurdle to putting food on the table or providing shelter for your family. This law provides important new protections.”
Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, who carried a similar bill in the House of Delegates called the Virginia Values Act the "most comprehensive civil rights bill in Virginia’s history this session.”
Sickles announced in February 2014 that he is gay, becoming the second openly gay member of the legislature.
Private schools across the state had expressed concern about the bill potentially infringing on their religious freedoms, such as who uses which bathroom in school.
(This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.)
