Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce Thursday the imminent removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that sits on Richmond's Monument Avenue, according to an administration official.
Northam will order the removal of the statue from its stone pedestal. The statue will be removed and stored while the administration makes a decision about its ultimate fate, with public input.
Northam will make the announcement during a press conference at 11 a.m. on Thursday. The decision was first reported by the Associated Press.
Northam's call for the statue's removal comes amid turmoil over systemic racism and police brutality across the country, which has brought violent and peaceful protests to Richmond, the former capital of the Confederacy.
In past days, the statue was heavily tagged with graffiti by protesters, who also set fire to the nearby headquarters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
Removal of the statue, which is the only one on Monument Avenue controlled by the state, has weighed on Northam since the start of his administration. In the aftermath of a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017, during his campaign for governor, Northam said Confederate statues "should be taken down and moved into museums."
Northam had so far declined to make a decision on the statue, but signed legislation allowing for localities to decide the fate of Confederate memorials owned by their localities.
Asked about the statue's fate during a press conference on Tuesday, as protests raged outside Capitol Square, Northam said he would follow the lead of local Richmond officials.
On Thursday, ahead of Northam's announcement, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said he was planning to introduce an ordinance calling for the removal of the city's Confederate statues on Monument Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(28) comments
It's time. Lee never wanted statues of him erected in the first place.
Two leaders’ ideas on stopping the burning and looting from the protesting of George Floyd’s death.
Trump threating to bring in military troops, and Northam, taking down the statue of General Robert. E. Lee and his horse, Traveller. Which one do you think the protestors will fear the most”? Period.
Robert E. Lee was a racist Democrat. The Democratic party seeks to remove all artifacts from public view that depict their racism. The Democratic party has been and always will be the party of racism. Meanwhile, the Jewish community seeks to preserve artifacts of the holocaust and put them on display so that people will never forget the atrocity. The Democrats behave like the Nazis who seek to destroy any evidence of the holocaust.
Lee is coming down...Now we need to get rid of the rest of these monuments to racism, Jim Crow and Slavery..
It’s a shame that they’ll destroy history—the history of the Lost Cause myth and the symbols of white supremacy and Jim Crow.
I think the name will need to be changed to Monumentless Ave soon.
Now the left can finally forgive Northam for his blackface days of yesterday.
The Democrats controlled Virginia during slavery, and some say, fought to retain it, and now they control Virginia ….. with Northam, a Democrat, riding in on his “black” horse to keep slavery alive …….
And lefties claim Trump fanned the flames of George Floyd's death. .
I can almost feel the love flowing from the hearts of those who hate Southerners who don’t share their feeling about Lee and his horse ….. even across the river in my hood.
These rioters know a real leader when they see one that understands what it takes to achieve unity .... and imagine, all it took was police killing in a Northern State, the Democrat State of Minnesota, and a few "peaceful riots". Period.
There were also Whigs, Federalists and men of no party who served as governor of Virginia during slavery:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_governors_of_Virginia
Times have changed and it's best to remove the Civil War statues from Monument Avenue. The street could be renamed to simply "Avenue". A private not-for-profit foundation along the lines of Colonial Williamsburg could create appropriate educational settings for the statues perhaps where the battles were actually fought.
Like the Boulevard is simply "The Boulevard"? Northam will go down in history as one of our most pathetic governors. Damned tired of non-Richmonders telling us what we shoud do in our city. ANTIFA orchestrated these national protests. Anyone who thinks they all broke out on the same night without an organized effort is either an idiot or delustional.
No longer: it’s “Arthur Ashe Boulevard.”
For many years, the Boulevard was simply the Boulevard, until the name was recently changed to Arthur Ashe Boulevard to honor one of the city's distinguished natives.
And anyone who doesn't see that hundreds of thousands of people came out of their own free will is either blind or unwilling to accept reality.
Bill Noth,
Of Course...It was ANTIFA's fault....White Racist cops murdering a black man on video had nothing to do with these vile disgusting statues coming down. Sweet Jeebus....The Stupid.....It Burns
Most pathetic politician is difficult competition but, I think he might qualify as most genuinely despised Virginia Governor in modern times.
Thugs win again!!!
Citizens win....Elections have consequences..See you at the polls in November...
Northam is not one tenth the man Lee was. Governor Blackface is a blight on Virginia. He is hoping this will cover his abysmal handling of the Covid crisis. He will go down as one of Virginia's worst governors. Thank goodness he cannot stand for a second term. Please crawl back to Accomack as soon as you can.
Bill Noth,
Lee was a traitor to the United States who tried to destroy our nation...He fought to keep the right to own humans...In 2021 another Dem will be elected...
Serves no purpose, nauseating history, embarrassing, won’t be missed... by most.
...by come-heres, not real virginians who don't reduce history to one or two words.
Concerning the Lee statue AND his kowtowing to some of the Democrats’ recent legislation, Northam is still blatantly paying his dues in return for the reduction in calls for his resignation following the revelation of his yearbook picture. It is hard to believe he is a native Virginian and a graduate of Virginia Military Institute.
McGill,
Thats a moronic theory..Lee committed Treason and tried to destroy our nation to keep the right to own humans....But These statues to racism and Jim Crow are long past the time that they are removed....
Richmond thought they had money problems. Mark this era as we watch RVA descend. It was just a matter of time. Too bad. Glad I knew ya.
Oh Woe...The racist tourists will have to look elsewhere....Whatever will Richmond do...
What a sad day for Richmond. Monument Ave. is on of the most beautiful streets in America and because some people want to hide from our history it will become just another street. Say goodbye to even more of your tourism dollars. If you are going to take down the monuments, you need to take them all down on the street, including Arthur Ashe's.
Amen
This is the most idiotic comment yet...
Never let a crisis go to waste!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.