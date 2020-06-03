20200601_MET_PROTEST_BB11

Chalk markings on the sidewalk mirror writings on the grafitti-covered base of the Robert E. Lee monument on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Sunday, May 31, 2020. Protesters the night before had defaced this and the other statues on the historic street.

 BOB BROWN

Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce Thursday the imminent removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that sits on Richmond's Monument Avenue, according to an administration official. 

Northam will order the removal of the statue from its stone pedestal. The statue will be removed and stored while the administration makes a decision about its ultimate fate, with public input.

Northam will make the announcement during a press conference at 11 a.m. on Thursday. The decision was first reported by the Associated Press. 

Northam's call for the statue's removal comes amid turmoil over systemic racism and police brutality across the country, which has brought violent and peaceful protests to Richmond, the former capital of the Confederacy.

In past days, the statue was heavily tagged with graffiti by protesters, who also set fire to the nearby headquarters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. 

Removal of the statue, which is the only one on Monument Avenue controlled by the state, has weighed on Northam since the start of his administration. In the aftermath of a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017, during his campaign for governor, Northam said Confederate statues "should be taken down and moved into museums."

Northam had so far declined to make a decision on the statue, but signed legislation allowing for localities to decide the fate of Confederate memorials owned by their localities.  

Asked about the statue's fate during a press conference on Tuesday, as protests raged outside Capitol Square, Northam said he would follow the lead of local Richmond officials.

On Thursday, ahead of Northam's announcement, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said he was planning to introduce an ordinance calling for the removal of the city's Confederate statues on Monument Avenue. 

mleonor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6254

Twitter: @MelLeonor_

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email