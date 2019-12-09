Gov. Ralph Northam’s budget proposal will include a $22 million investment to boost health care access and support for new moms and babies, as well as reduce the racial disparity in the state’s maternal mortality rate.
The plan would fund the expansion of the state’s Medicaid offerings for uninsured pregnant women, including extended coverage and reimbursement for support services like educational home visits. The plan would also increase access to contraceptives.
Northam’s two-year spending plan for July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2022 is the only budget that the governor will build and roll out during his four-year term. Northam is expected to present his full proposal to the General Assembly’s money committees on Dec. 17.
“It is unacceptable that black women in Virginia continue to die from pregnancy-related causes at more than twice the rate of white women,” Northam said in a statement. “As a commonwealth, we can and must do better. These historic investments will make a real difference for families across Virginia, and will ensure all moms and children have access to the high-quality, culturally-competent care they deserve.”
Maternal mortality overall appears to increasing in Virginia. Preliminary numbers show that the overall maternal death rate increased from 46 per 100,000 live births in 2015 to 61.3 per 100,000 live births in 2016, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Northam, a pediatrician, has honed in on the stark racial disparity in maternal mortality rates. Black women in Virginia have consistently died at more than twice the rate of white women during and after pregnancy, and were more likely to die of natural causes, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
From 2009 to 2013, maternal mortality rates among black women ranged from 60 to 105 deaths per every 100,000 live births compared with 27 to 35 per 100,000 among white women. In June Northam announced a goal to eliminate racial disparities in maternal mortality by 2025.
The Northam administration said the proposals are the result of a 10-stop listening tour across the state that included mothers, health professionals and community advocates.
Northam’s maternal health plan would extend the length of time an expectant or new mother can be covered under the state’s Medicaid program for uninsured mothers, known as FAMIS MOMS.
The plan would direct $4 million to extend coverage from pregnancy up to one year after delivery. The state’s current program only covers the first 60 days after delivery, which the Northam administration believes is insufficient, given data showing that the majority of pregnancy-related deaths occur more than 43 days after delivery.
The funding would also include coverage for medically-necessary addiction and substance abuse treatment.
The plan would direct an additional $12.8 million to increase access to home visiting services by making those eligible for Medicaid reimbursement. Home visiting programs provide educational and social support to expectant women or new mothers, are used widely across the country.
Northam is also proposing that the state explore Medicaid reimbursements for doulas — women trained to provide one-on-one guidance to pregnant women, especially during labor and immediately after birth. They are not medical professionals, but some studies have shown their use to have positive impacts on maternal health.
A $4 million cut of the plan would be used to expand the state’s Long-Acting Reversible Contraception, or LARC, program. The program funds contraceptives like intrauterine devices or IUDs for low-income women through private health providers, like community clinics and Planned Parenthood centers.
The program was launched in 2018. At the time, state health officials said that nearly half of all expecting women in Virginia had reported that their pregnancies were unplanned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.