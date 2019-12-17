Gov. Ralph Northam is proposing a two-year state budget with big tax increases on tobacco products and motor vehicle fuels, but he wants to use the money to lower health insurance premiums, end annual vehicle inspections and cut vehicle registration fees in half.
The governor proposes to increase the cigarette tax from 30 cents a pack to 60 cents a pack and boost the tax on smokeless and other tobacco products, excluding new electronic cigarettes that Altria Group Inc. wants to market as "reduced harm" products because they do not burn tobacco.
In transportation, the proposed budget would bolster the state's trust fund for roads, transit and other improvements by increasing the motor fuel tax by 4 cents per gallon for three consecutive years.
The two-year budget proposal, which Northam outlined on Tuesday in a joint meeting of the General Assembly's money committees, also includes $100 million that a new, Democratic-controlled legislature can spend for "uncommitted contingencies" or unspecified goals of the new leadership.
"I wouldn't say it's a blank check," Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said in an embargoed briefing on the $47.5 billion general fund budget for the next two years. "It is working with the governor."
The proposed budget relies on savings from expanding Virginia's Medicaid program and an improved revenue outlook to pay for major initiatives that Northam already had announced in education and environmental protection, but also to deposit $300 million into the state's revenue reserve to boost combined state savings to $1.9 billion by mid-2022.
The budget would end the use of a new taxpayer relief fund to hold additional state revenues resulting from provisions of the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which would add $340 million to the budget over two years. Instead, the money would become part of general fund revenues, allowing the state to keep enough cash in the bank to guard against an economic downturn and bolster its reserves in the second year of the budget.
"I am very confident this will be well-received by the financial agencies," Layne said, referring to the three national agencies that hold the key to maintaining Virginia's Triple-A bond rating.
Gaming
The budget also includes a place-marker to protect the Virginia Lottery from competition by unlicensed, untaxed and unregulated electronic games that look like slot machines but allegedly operate by skill rather than chance. The state wants any proposed regulation of "skill games" to generate at least $50 million in the first year and $75 million in the second to protect Lottery profits for education, although Layne said the assembly also could simply ban the games.
However, Northam is making his boldest budget moves by proposing to raise taxes to help pay for initiatives in health care and transportation that could help Virginians save money.
Tobacco taxes
The tobacco-related tax hikes would raise nearly $250 million over two years that Northam wants to use to reduce health insurance premiums by 20%, addressing a public concern over health care costs that Republican opponents of the Affordable Care Act have tried to use against Democrats. All of the money would remain in Virginia's health care fund to offset the cost of smoking-related illnesses that administration officials say cost the state Medicaid program almost $500 million a year.
The governor proposes to lower premiums by creating a state-based health insurance marketplace and a re-insurance program that would subsidize high-cost insurance claims. The re-insurance program would cost the state $73 million and require federal approval of a waiver to Virginia's Medicaid program.
Motor fuels tax
The increases in the state's motor fuel tax would raise it from 22 cents per gallon to 34 cents per gallon, still below the national average and the rate for neighboring states such as North Carolina, West Virginia and Maryland. (The current rate of 22 cents refers to 16 cents per gallon imposed by the state, plus a weighted average of regional gas taxes.)
However, Northam also proposes to eliminate the annual vehicle inspection and fee, arguing that studies show no link between inspections and highway safety. He also proposes to cut the state's vehicle registration fee in half. The current registration fee for most passenger cars is $40.75.
Layne said the trade-off in higher taxes and lower fees would mean "more out-of-state people would pay" for improvements to Virginia's transportation system. He said it also would allow the state to reduce its general fund debt service for transportation by $61 million a year.
In the past week, Northam already had outlined major budget initiatives, primarily for K-12 and higher education, preservation of the Chesapeake Bay and other environmental protections.
His budget includes:
- $1.2 million in spending on direct aid for public education, including $145 million for a 3% pay raise for teachers in the second year and $140.4 million for school divisions with high concentrations of "at-risk" students;
- $683 million to update Medicaid costs, primarily in the second year, after benefiting from lower program costs in the first year because of savings from expanding eligibility under the Affordable Care Act last Jan. 1;
- $149 million to the Virginia Community College System that would provide tuition-free education for low- and middle-income students who pursue jobs in high-demand fields and provide public service in return;
- $733 million for environmental protection and clean energy, most of it capital funding for water quality improvements and a $40 million expansion at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal to support an East Coast supply chain for offshore wind farms to generate electricity;
- $95 million to expand access to pre-kindergarten education for three- and four-year-children considered "at risk" because of poverty and other factors; and
- $92 million to boost affordable housing through the Virginia Housing Trust Fund and initiatives to provide housing for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities, and those discharged from state behavioral health facilities, as well as a pilot program to prevent people from being evicted from rental housing.
Grant Neely, the governor's new communications director, called the proposal "the most progressive budget" in state history, reflecting investments in core Democratic priorities such as education, health care and the environment.
It also includes an investment in the new Democratic leadership in both chambers of the assembly after legislative elections last month gave the party a 10-seat majority in the House of Delegates and a two-seat margin in the Senate.
Northam proposes to reserve $100 million in each year of the budget to spend on unspecified priorities of the new Democratic leadership. The governor has been repairing his relationship with Democratic legislators for almost a year after most of them called for his resignation over a racist photo on his medical school yearbook page in 1984.
While Layne said the funds were reserved for "uncommitted contingencies," spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky called them "opportunities for collaboration."
I grew up in Tennessee and have family and friends still living there. They do not have car inspections. Anyone with any sense whatsoever is going to take care of their car and those who do not are going to be held responsible for any wrecks/damages involving poorly maintained cars. Tennessee also does not have a state income tax. Their sales tax is higher than in Virginia but not so much that it is a problem.
Well, it didn't take long for the Democrats to raise state taxes on fuel and tobacco.
I strongly suspect that they are just getting started.
This will soon be followed by disparagement of the oil industry for high gas prices - when it is the Federal and State Taxes on fuel that make up the majority of the cost to consumers.
But, in reality, this is what Democrats do. I blame the Republicans for totally mismanaging the election.
"Gov. Ralph Northam is proposing a two-year state budget with big tax increases on tobacco products and motor vehicle fuels, but he wants to use the money to lower health insurance premiums, end annual vehicle inspections and cut vehicle registration fees in half.".........The question is, will this be revenue neutral, and is Governor Ralph Blackface lying AGAIN. cutting taxes on vehicles, they aren't fees, they are TAXES, and ending inspections is a good idea, reducing insurance premiums is also a plus, but what about all the people who get health insurance through their employers?, do they get a premium reduction too?. As far as raising taxes on tobacco and motor vehicle fuels, well Governor Blackface is a tax and spend Liberal, so what can we expect?, we expect revenue neutrality at worst.......Got that Governor Blackface, REVENUE NEUTRALITY.
As a transplant from another state, I've never understood the need for the annual vehicle inspection (other than as a tax generator). It's a major inconvenience every year to have to get your vehicle inspected. There are not enough certified inspectors and as such, you spend way too much time trying to find a shop that can fit you in just to get your new stamp. We have plenty of motor vehicle laws already on the books that govern much of what is covered in an inspection (lights not working etc). I applaud the governor for taking a pragmatic look at ways of improving Virginians lives and this is a step in that direction.
Gator, Inspections are a revenue generator for the state, localities and repair shops, plain and simple, you are spot on the issue.
Yeah, I think that you and Gator are correct, that's what it's all about. At least Virginia went to once per year inspections. When my wife and I moved to Virginia, back in 1978, it used to be TWICE per year inspections and that was a major pain if you only had one car and had to find someone to inspect it while you waited.
