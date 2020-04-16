A newly appointed gubernatorial panel is promising aggressive action to help nursing homes and other long-term care facilities facing a lethal threat from the spread of COVID-19 through their medically vulnerable populations.
The task force, led by Virginia Deputy Health Commissioner Laurie Forlano, began its work on Thursday with an urgent agenda that includes plans to expand the availability and guidance for testing to track the disease, procure and distribute protective medical gear to facilities that need it and find money to help all facilities hire and keep critical staff.
The plan includes a wide range of state agencies to carry out the mission - from the health and social services departments to the Virginia National Guard - not unlike the "strike force" concept that Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan unveiled more than a week earlier.
The goal of Gov. Ralph Northam's task force is to "understand the need very quickly and deploy the resources very efficiently, so I think we've achieving the same thing," Forlano said in a 30-minute interview on Thursday with Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Resources Gena Boyle Berger.
One of the top targets is testing, which hampered efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 in Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center and other long-term care facilities across the nation.
The skilled nursing facility in western Henrico County has suffered one of the deadliest outbreaks of COVID-19 in the country with 49 deaths. Three more residents died on Thursday, two at the center and one in a local hospital.
A push to test all residents of Canterbury last month was delayed because of public health guidance to reserve the limited number of test kits for those residents showing symptoms of the virus. After the release of a study of residents in a nursing home in Kirkland, Wash., that showed a majority with the virus didn't show symptoms, the Henrico Health District tested every Canterbury resident on March 30.
The tests revealed that more than half of the 92 residents who tested positive then - not including 16 who already had died - had not shown symptoms of the disease. A total of 128 residents, including those who died, tested positive during the outbreak, which began March 18.
"That guidance has evolved," said Forlano, former state epidemiologist and now deputy commissioner for population health at the Virginia Department of Health.
"The health department supports the concept of patient prevalence testing, regardless of symptoms," she said, referring to testing of all people in an affected cluster. "That was not always the guidance."
The department's Henrico Health District is preparing to help test all residents of the Health Care Center at Beth Sholom, a retirement community that confirmed late Tuesday that 25 residents and staff had tested positive for COVID-19 in the skilled nursing unit, or more than three times the number at the end of last week.
Morris Funk, president and CEO of Beth Sholom, told residents and families on Thursday that only residents of the health care center would be tested because the virus had only emerged there.
"No other facility within Beth Sholom has a suspected case at this time," Funk said. "We do not have enough testing kits to test everyone within different buildings."
Forlano said the state is working closely with academic partners, including Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Virginia medical centers, "to make sure we can expand the testing very quickly."
Since the crisis began a month ago, "we're seeing a lot of improvement in testing capacity," she said. "A lot of things are coming to fruition."
The task force also is tacking the challenge of finding and distributing adequate supplies of personal protective equipment - medical-grade face masks, gowns and other gear. Lack of PPE, as it's often called, has made it harder for nursing homes and other facilities to prevent the spread of the virus from one area of a building to another.
Forlano said the National Guard could play a role not only in distributing protective gear but in training people how to use it properly to control infection.
"There are different capacities in different communities," she said. "The National Guard can bring in these kinds of resources if it is needed."
Keith Hare, who represents nursing homes as president and CEO of the Virginia Health Care Association, is part of the task force. "I think that's very encouraging that the National Guard participated in the call today," he said. "They were very vocal in their willingness to help any and all providers."
Staffing is another critical concern, but addressing it will require money, said Berger, who works for Secretary of Health and Human Resources Dan Carey.
Northam has offered to help nursing homes by proposing to amend the state budget for this fiscal year to raise the Medicaid reimbursement by $20 a day for every eligible patient, which will allow them to increase pay for direct-care employees.
However, Medicaid does not reimburse assisted-living facilities, which are licensed and regulated by the Virginia Department of Social Services rather than the health department. COVID-19 outbreaks already have contributed to deaths in assisted living facilities in the Richmond area, such as Spring Arbor Senior Living in Chesterfield County and The Harmony Collection at Hanover in Mechanicsville.
"One of the biggest areas we need is flexibility in [federal] funding," Berger said.
Specifically, state and industry officials hope for help from the CARES Act, adopted by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in late March. The $2.2 trillion stimulus package, includes $100 billion for health care providers that they hope also will help assisted living facilities with the mounting costs of staffing, infection control and other measures to prevent the virus from entering or spreading in their building.
"I think that's incredibly important," said Hare, whose association represents almost 100 assisted living facilities and almost 300 nursing homes.
The task force also is addressing best practices for infection control and protocol for transporting patients between long-term care facilities and hospitals.
Forlano said the work didn't just begin with the first task force meeting, but has been underway since the beginning of the crisis with "non-stop communication" among various state agencies and health providers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.