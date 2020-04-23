An assisted living community in Chesterfield County now has seven deaths from COVID-19 among 23 residents who have tested positive for the disease.
Spring Arbor Senior Living at Salisbury said Thursday that five residents had died from the disease from April 10 to Sunday, when the last resident tested positive. Two residents previously had died after testing positive for the virus. The Chesterfield Health District confirmed the cases and deaths, which appear to account for all seven deaths reported Thursday in Chesterfield County.
“That’s tragic,” said Keith Hare, president and CEO of the Virginia Center for Assisted Living and the Virginia Health Care Association, which represent assisted living and skilled nursing facilities across the state.
In Henrico County, Beth Sholom Senior Living has recorded the first positive COVID-19 case outside of its health care center, where 38 residents had been confirmed with the virus. The retirement community does not publicly report deaths, but one resident — Alan Zimm, 99, a Holocaust survivor and longtime Henrico tailor — died after testing positive for COVID-19, his family said last week.
Beth Sholom President and CEO Morris Funk told residents and their families on Wednesday that a resident of the community’s Parkside Memory Care unit had tested positive for the disease the previous day, despite efforts to contain the virus within the health care center.
“I know this is frustrating news to hear and we share that sentiment,” Funk said in the notice. “Unfortunately, senior living centers across the commonwealth have been hit hard by this pandemic.”
Public concern has focused on nursing homes, with 11,000 deaths from COVID-19 across the nation. Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in western Henrico has had one of the deadliest outbreaks, with 49 deaths.
But the coronavirus pandemic also has spread through assisted living, memory care and retirement communities that are subject to different regulations and rules for reporting cases of the disease.
“The most vulnerable populations are those in assisted living and nursing home care,” said Hare, who represents almost 300 nursing homes and 100 assisted living facilities. “We’re doing everything we can to protect those residents.”
Nursing homes are directly regulated by the Virginia Department of Health and, to the extent they rely on Medicaid funding, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Assisted living facilities and associated memory care units are regulated by the Virginia Department of Social Services, but not CMS because they don’t receive Medicaid funding.
(Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday night that he has signed an executive order to give Medicaid providers more flexibility and make it easier for recipients to receive care during the crisis. Among other provisions, it suspends preadmission screening requirements for people being admitted to nursing facilities.)
Regardless of how the different types of facilities are regulated, all of them must report communicable disease cases to the health department under state law.
“These are still mandatory reports,” said Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Henrico and Richmond Health Districts.
Beyond that, however, the rules are different.
CMS, as the national administrator of Medicaid care for the poor, elderly and disabled, issued new requirements last weekend for nursing homes to report positive COVID-19 cases to their residents, designated representatives and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Assisted living facilities, including their memory care units, are not required to notify residents, staff or family members under state social services regulations because of confidentiality of medical records.
“Each resident may approve or refuse release of their information to any individual outside of the facility, except as otherwise provided in law or in case of transfer to another caregiving facility,” said Cletisha Lovelace, a spokeswoman for the state social services department.
For nursing homes, the reporting requirement for families is not always easy to carry out because each resident has one designated representative, said Amy Hewett, a spokeswoman for the health care association.
“A resident may have 25 people in their family who want to know what’s going on, but the facility has one responsible party,” Hewett said. “It’s complicated.”
Sharing medical information among long-term care facilities also is complicated. Dr. Norman Oliver, the state health commissioner, issued a letter to district health directors on Monday that will allow them to share information about COVID-19 among neighboring nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in order to help health department investigations of potential outbreaks.
“Many staff work at multiple facilities; thus releasing this information will aid our efforts to mitigate the spread of the infection,” Oliver said in the letter.
However, the medical information is still considered confidential under state law “and will not be released to the public,” health department spokeswoman Maria Reppas said.
Public release of information about COVID-19 cases, especially deaths, also has varied during the pandemic. For example, district health directors sometimes have shared information about cases and deaths at facilities, but only with the permission of their management.
Henrico leads the state in deaths from COVID-19, with 83, most of them involving residents of long-term care facilities. Canterbury has publicly confirmed all of its positive cases and deaths in detail, but most other facilities have not.
However, many retirement communities, including Spring Arbor and Beth Sholom, have voluntarily informed residents, families and the public of confirmed COVID-19 cases, although not always deaths from the disease. The Harmony Collection at Hanover, a retirement community in Mechanicsville, confirmed the third death of a resident this week, as well as 23 confirmed cases among residents and 13 among employees.
Also this week, four staff members at Westminster Canterbury, a retirement community in Henrico, tested posted for COVID-19. All were infected from sources outside of Westminster Canterbury, according to the director. It has been more than 14 days since they tested positive and all have recovered. They must test negative in two tests taken 24 hours apart before they can return to work.
Two independent living residents have tested positive at the community, which is not affiliated with Canterbury Rehab. Both residents have tested negative twice and have now recovered.
LifeSpire, which operates the Lakewood retirement community in western Henrico, has publicly posted a blog with a detailed timeline of COVID-19 cases and staff. Two residents, one in the health care facility and one in assisted living, have tested positive, along with eight employees.
“We’re going to report at every level of our care, both internally and externally,” said Peter Robinson, vice president of media relations for the company, formerly known as Virginia Baptist Homes.
“Some providers are worried about putting the information out there,” Robinson said. “Maybe they’re concerned about how it makes them look, but we’re all in this together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.