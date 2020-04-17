Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday that Virginia is planning ahead for when the state will be able to reopen, but the commonwealth is “not there yet.”
The reason Northam said at his regularly scheduled Friday COVID-19 briefing - a day after dozens of demonstrators gathered at Capitol Square and protested his Wednesday announcement that he was extending the closure of recreational businesses - is because positive tests are still on the rise.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump weighed in on Friday, tweeting: “LIBERATE VIRGINIA.”
Northam said he was among other governors who were on the telephone with Trump on Thursday when the president discussed proposed White House guidelines for how states move forward.
“Those guidelines are consistent with everything we in Virginia have been doing and will continue to do – a phased approach based on science and data,” Northam said.
He said the first phase of the guidelines requires positive tests to be on a downward trend for 14 days.
“We have not met that criteria,” Northam said, noting that the latest state statistics include an increase of 600 positive tests.
“We are still seeing more cases per day, not fewer, so we are not there yet.”
As for Trump’s tweet, Northam said, he and his staff are “fighting a biological war,” and “I do not have time to involve myself in Twitter wars.”
Northam said the state’s hospitals continue to need more personal protective equipment. He said Virginia has received its first shipment of PPE under a contract that will bring the state N-95 masks, plus gloves and gowns. The first shipment has 24,000 masks.
Northam on Friday signed an executive order that eases licensing restrictions on nurse practitioners and on out-of-state doctors to boost health care staffing.
As for the state’s economy, he said: “I assure you, I want to get back to a place where all businesses can be open, and we will get there,” but “we have to do it with deliberation, using science, data and testing to make sure we do it safely.”
Otherwise, he said, cases will spike anew and Virginians’ sacrifices will have been for naught.
On Friday, Northam also participated in a conference call with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, to discuss their responses to the virus. Northam hailed the spirit of cooperation among the leaders.
Virginia coronavirus cases jump by nearly 3,000 in one week
Another 3,000 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported as of Friday, meaning nearly 40% of Virginia's total cases have come in the last week.
Since last Friday, 2,982 more people have tested positive for the virus, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health. A lack of testing, though, among other factors, means the number of COVID-19 infections reported by the state health department is likely significantly lower than the actual number of cases.
The state has a total of 7,491 positive cases, according to VDH data, with 48,997 people tested.
Virginia, with its estimated 8.5 million population, per the U.S. Census Bureau, is the 12th most populous state in the country, but 21st in testing, according to an analysis of data reported by the COVID Tracking Project.
Virginia has tested 13,538 people since last Friday, good for an infection rate of 22%.
While testing lags, the number of cases isn't the only statistic to spike in the past week. So has the state's death count, which has nearly doubled from 121 on April 10 to 231 on Friday.
The death figure reported by the state health department is likely lower than the actual number of deaths.
According to VDH's dashboard, which is updated daily, there have been 37 deaths in long-term care facilities, the result of 66 of the state's 117 total outbreaks.
Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in western Henrico County, however, has reported that 49 people at the facility have died from COVID-19 as of Thursday. Also, as of Friday, there have been 74 deaths in Henrico, including 68 in long-term care facilities, according to Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Departments.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized and discharged surpassed 1,000 on Friday, climbing from 951 to 1,110 overnight, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Patients in intensive care and on ventilators have fallen since last week, according to the association's dashboard.
Locally, there are 1,094 cases in the Richmond area: 532 in Henrico, 291 in Chesterfield, 201 in Richmond and 70 in Hanover.
There have also been nine total deaths in Richmond, according to Avula.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most confirmed cases with 1,476.
There are confirmed cases in 124 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties.
These 9 localities don't have confirmed cases, according to VDH data: Bath County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Falls Church, Grayson County, Highland County, Martinsville, Norton and Patrick County.
Northam says jail population down 17% since March 1
The Northam administration announced that Virginia’s cumulative jail population had dropped to 24,000 as of April 7, down 17% since March 1.
Since late February, according to the administration, the number of new commitments to local and regional jails has decreased from approximately 10,000 during a two-week period to just over 4,000.
The Northam administration has been working with local criminal justice officials around the state to relieve the impact of COVID-19 on jail populations, recommending they use steps such as sentence modifications, use of summonses rather than arrests and use of electronic monitoring at home, rather than confinement.
“We are facing an unprecedented public health emergency, which has required us to work collaboratively to develop unique solutions,” Northam said in a statement.
“Criminal justice stakeholders across the commonwealth are using the tools available to them to decrease our jail population and address this crisis responsibly, humanely, and deliberately.”
The ACLU of Virginia has called for the quick release of any jail or prison inmate who does not pose “a demonstrable, imminent threat of bodily harm to others,” in light of the threat posed behind bars by COVID-19.
Lawsuit seeks to stop enforcing witness requirement for absentee voting during pandemic
A federal lawsuit filed Friday looks to challenge Virginia's witness requirement for absentee ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in Lynchburg, by the American Civil Liberties Union and League of Women Voters asks the court to stop Virginia from enforcing the requirement during the pandemic and to have localities count "otherwise validly cast absentee ballots that are missing a witness signature for Virginia’s primary and general elections in 2020."
Eden Heilman, the legal director at the ACLU of Virginia, said that if the requirement stands, "tens of thousands" of voters in the state won't be able to abide by social distancing guidelines and still vote absentee.
“The governor and Virginia election officials can and must adapt voting policies to preserve our democracy and keep everyone safe," Heilman said.
Virginia law requires voters who send in an absentee ballot by mail to open the envelope containing the ballot in front of another person, fill out the ballot and have the other person sign the outside of the envelope before it's mailed back.
According to the lawsuit, Virginia is one of 11 states with such a requirement.
"The witness requirement is not worth this massive disenfranchisement of Virginia voters and its disproportionate harm to elderly voters, African American voters, and voters with disabilities," the lawsuit says. "While election integrity is an important interest, the witness requirement does very little if anything — and it is certainly not narrowly tailored — to serve this interest in light of the many other provisions of Virginia law that safeguard absentee voting and penalize those who abuse the process."
The suit names the Virginia Board of Elections and Chris Piper, the commissioner of the Virginia Department of Elections.
A spokeswoman for Department of Elections said they don't comment on pending litigation.
"As (Attorney General Mark Herring) and (Gov. Ralph Northam) have said, free and fair elections are at the core of our democracy and no Virginian should have to choose between their health and exercising their right to vote," Herring spokeswoman Charlotte Gomer said in a statement. "We will discuss these issues with our client agencies and the Governor's administration to determine how best to proceed in a manner consistent with those principles."
Northam has pushed the June 9 primary to June 23 and is recommending that local elections scheduled for May be put off until November, something the legislature will vote up or down next week. Democrats in the state called for universal vote-by-mail in which virtually all voters would cast ballots from home in those elections.
GRTC suspending two bus routes due to declining ridership
GRTC will suspend service on two bus routes starting Sunday due to declining ridership and to keep passengers separated on busier routes.
The bus company will discontinue service on Route 39 Fairmount/Oakwood and Route 75 Three Chopt starting Sunday. Customers can use Route 12 Churchill, Route 7A/B Nine Mile and Route 77 Grove as alternatives in those corridors.
Morning and evening peak-hour service on Route 4A Montrose/4B Darbytown will go from 15 minutes to 30 minutes.
Morning peak-hour service on Route 78 Cary/Maymont will also be scaled back from 30 minutes to one hour. Evening peak-hour service will remain at 30 minutes.
Buses from the suspended routes will be redeployed to busier core routes that regularly carry more than 20 people during rush hour. GRTC is asking passengers to observe social distancing guidelines by leaving empty seats between riders. Fares on all routes are currently suspended so that passengers do not interact with fareboxes and ticket vending machines.
School divisions granted more time to spend federal money
Virginia school districts will have an extra year to spend more than $2 million in federal money for career and technical education, adult education and family literacy programs.
Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane announced Friday that the U.S. Department of Education has granted preliminary approval to Virginia's waiver application, meaning school systems have an extension on spending $2.4 million they would have otherwise had to return.
“Without this flexibility, Virginia school divisions would have had to return much-needed federal CTE, adult education and family literacy funds that they were unable to spend by September 30 due to the closure of schools because of the pandemic,” Lane said. “The waivers will allow school divisions to plan for the resumption of these critical programs for students and communities once schools reopen.”
Specifically, the waivers ease restrictions on the amount of unspent money districts can carry over from one federal fiscal year to the next under the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act and the Adult Education and Family Literacy Act.
Lane submitted the waiver application on Thursday, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Education.
The agency announced earlier this month that the federal Education Department had approved a waiver from Virginia to remove the cap on how much federal money school districts can use to buy technology, among other things. That waiver, Lane said at the time, also will save the state millions of dollars.
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Northam: data and science VS Trump: poll numbers and the cult worship from campaign rallies. The Governor is an adult with the interests of the people of the Commonwealth in mind. The acting President* is only self-interested.
