One month since the first positive COVID-19 test was announced in Virginia, state officials on Monday reported 2,878 confirmed cases and 54 deaths as Gov. Ralph Northam urged Virginians to wear face masks in public.
Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico County Health Districts, on Monday announced Richmond's fifth death from COVID-19, a man Avula said had "a number of underlying" health conditions.
The man, who had several other family members who were also ill, passed away “a couple of days ago,” according to Avula, but was officially documented Monday. No age was given for the man.
According to Avula, Richmond now has 103 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while Henrico is up to approximately 250. However, he said that number could vary as his staff needs to check to make sure the new cases are counted in the actual locality where the patient lives, and not where they were tested. Avula's numbers differ from those reported for Richmond and Henrico by the Virginia Department of Health.
Elsewhere in the Richmond area, the VDH on Monday reported 108 cases of COVID-19 in Chesterfield County, 17 in Goochland, 13 in Hanover, 12 in New Kent, and 4 each in Goochland and Charles City counties. Newly reported victims include a GRTC Transit System employee and five employees of DuPont's Chesterfield plant.
But the number of people infected in Virginia is likely significantly higher than the official numbers reported by the Virginia Department of Health as the state lags behind other states in testing capacity.
As of Monday, 24,521 people in Virginia had been tested, placing it 23rd among 50 states and the District of Columbia, for testing in spite of being the 12th most populous state in the country, according to an analysis of data reported by the COVID Tracking Project and the World Population Review.
North Carolina had results back on 40,045 tests and Maryland, 29,617 on Monday. Utah, which has less than half the population of Virginia, had results from 30,892 tests Monday – 6,371 more than Virginia reported the same day.
Because of a shortage of testing supplies and logjams at the labs that do the testing, only a fraction of people who are actually infected in Virginia have been tested.
"Those numbers -- in and of themselves -- are almost definitely an underestimate of the actual spread of the disease in the community," said Dr. Norman Oliver, state health commissioner, at a briefing Monday. "There are many people who have COVID-19 who are walking around in our community."
Data reported from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which launched an online dashboard Monday that tracks data from the state’s hospitals on a daily basis, shows that the numbers reported by the state are significantly lower than what hospitals are seeing.
The dashboard reported that, as of Monday, 1,194 people who had either tested positive or had COVID-19 tests pending were currently being treated in a Virginia hospital. This is more than double the number of cumulative hospitalizations the state health department reports, which was 497 as of Monday.
Officials with the VDH and the hospital association said that VDH counts hospitalizations recorded during health department investigations and does not report daily up-to-date information from the hospitals.
The state has also reported only 2,878 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
Experts believe that hospitalizations account for a small percentage of overall COVID-19 cases, but because so little is known about the novel virus, the rate of people infected who end up in the hospital is unknown. Many people could either have no symptoms or have symptoms that are not severe enough to be admitted to the hospital.
One study released by researchers from the University of Texas at Austin last week estimates that counties across the U.S. – including Virginia – are likely to have hidden transmission in the community.
The study assumed that just one in 10 cases are tested and reported, nationally, and found that any county with one confirmed case had a 9% chance of community transmission, meaning the source of transmission isn't known. Any county with 43 or more confirmed cases has 100% chance of community transmission, according to the researchers.
The health department has already recognized outbreaks in the Richmond region, as well as in Northern Virginia and the Tidewater region.
The VHHA dashboard also reported that, of those hospitalized, 387 are in the Intensive Care Unit and 285 are on a ventilator.
Virginia has not yet released a state-specific projection model of how COVID-19 may play out in the state, but a University of Washington projection, which changes on a daily basis, has predicted that the state will reach its peak on April 20. This is about a month earlier than it projected last week. The projection now estimates that, on its peak day, Virginia will need 476 ventilators.
Gov. Ralph Northam has urged Virginians not to put too much stake in projections, saying that they are "not a perfect science."
He said at Monday’s briefing that he and his team are looking at various models, and they have not made any adjustments to their response plan based on the newest projections from the University of Washington.
Hospitals throughout the state report having 1,900 ventilators that are not currently being used by a patient.
Eleven hospitals have told VHHA that they are having difficulty obtaining personal protective equipment in the next 72 hours.
Northam said Monday that the state has signed a $27 million contract with Northfield, a Virginia-based logistics company, to get more PPE, including masks, gowns and gloves, to health care workers in the state. The first shipment, coming to Virginia from Asia, is expected to arrive Monday of next week.
Secretary of Public Safety Brian Moran, calling the state’s current PPE supply "woefully short" of what’s needed, said the order will be the first of many.
Northam would not commit to joining a nationwide PPE-buying consortium that governors of other states, most notably New York’s Andrew Cuomo, have called for.
"We are working with the other governors. We are working with our leadership in Washington to follow our inventory, not only in Virginia, but for all the other states," Northam said. "We also have a responsibility to prepare and we have prepared for the worst."
Northam also said Monday that Virginians should wear face masks outside to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Showing off his own mask Monday, Northam cited guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday that said people should wear non-medical, cloth masks.
"If a person is wearing a face covering, it is less likely that droplets from a sneeze or from talking will spread out into the air, and if you’re wearing a face covering, it can offer some level of protection against those droplets," Northam said. "It also makes you more aware of accidentally touching your face. You don’t need a medical grade mask to do this; in fact, you can make your own."
"Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure," the CDC said in a statement last week.
"Social distancing and frequent hand washing are our most powerful weapon in this battle, but we must continue to use it for it to work," Northam said. "In the weeks ahead, we cannot relax our vigilance against this virus."
Northam also announced Monday that Virginia is among the first states in the country to use genetic technology to help public health officials better understand and track the scope of the virus.
He said the Department of General Services’ Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services is using genetic sequencing to decode some of the state’s COVID-19 samples.
So far, researchers have found evidence that the virus was introduced in Virginia in multiple places and not through a single source. Northam also said that there is "clear indication" of person-to-person spread within the suspected coronavirus outbreaks in the state.
Northam said the state is finalizing contracts for three venues, including the Greater Richmond Convention Center, that his administration has tapped as emergency field hospitals.
Construction on the three sites is scheduled to begin this week, Northam said.
In other developments on Monday, the Virginia Department of Corrections reported that 19 inmates - 18 of them at two facilities for women and one at an outside hospital - and nine staff have tested positive for the virus less than a week after the first cases were confirmed behind bars.
The department, which manages nearly 30,000 inmates in more then 40 facilities, said it has taken measures to help keep COVID-19 out of the prisons and to curb its spread once inside. Officials said they are following the guidelines of the CDC and Virginia Department of Health.
Advocates and critics continue pleas to the Northam administration to release more inmates. Parole ended for crimes committed on or after Jan. 1, 1995. The administration says there are nearly 2,600 inmates who are eligible for parole or eligible for geriatric release by the parole board.
The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services confirmed Monday that a resident confined to the Virginia Center for Behavioral Rehabilitation has tested positive for COVID-19.
The VCBR, in Burkeville, houses 445 sex offenders for treatment who have been deemed by courts to be too dangerous for release once their prison terms have been completed.
In the Richmond area, eight more deaths were reported Monday at the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center bringing the death toll of residents there to 28. The victims ranged in age from 56 to 102.
And the GRTC Transit System said Monday that an office employee on sick leave since late last month has tested positive for COVID-19.
GRTC said the employee has not been in a GRTC vehicle or facility since March 27. Officials believe the employee contracted the disease from a relative and did not put passengers and other employees at risk because the case was contained early on.
GRTC bus service remains operational, but the transit company is encouraging patrons to ride only if it is essential.
The transit company is disinfecting its vehicle fleet and facilities daily and distributing gloves and masks to its drivers. It also eliminated fares last month so that passengers do not interact with fare boxes and ticket vending machines.
In other news Monday, an anonymous donor has given $1 million to Virginia Commonwealth University and the VCU Health System to create a coronavirus response fund.
The gift, announced Monday by the university, comes with a challenge from the unnamed donor to have other members of the community make $1 million in additional donations for the "VCU COVID-19 Response Fund."
The money, according to VCU, will help pay for treating patients, research and supporting medical staff.
