A new study of 4.9 million people arrested and booked across the U.S. in 2017 found that 930,000 were arrested twice that year and 430,000 were arrested three or more times.
According to the study released Monday by the Prison Policy Initiative, jails are filled with people who need medical care and social services.
The problem has been under widespread discussion in recent years. But until this study, its authors say, there was little hard information on how many people go to jail each year, how many return, and which problems fuel the cycle.
“Our analysis shows that repeated arrests are related to race and poverty, as well as high rates of mental illness and substance use disorders,” found the study, “Arrest, Release, Repeat: How police and jails are misused to respond to social problems.”
The study analyzed nationally representative data collected by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, or NSDUH, which records variables that include criminal justice involvement, demographics, drug use and health.
Monday’s report did not break out figures for Virginia or any other state.
In Virginia, a shortage of psychiatric hospital beds is taxing local law enforcement agencies, which must detain and then transport people having a mental health crisis.
The NSDUH survey recorded how many times someone had been arrested and “booked,” which the study used as a proxy for arrested and jailed. Data from the Vera Institute of Justice show that almost all arrests lead to at least some time in jail.
Other government data, such as the Bureau of Justice Statistics’ reports on jails, offer only snapshots that cannot account for the turnover in jails over a year. The FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program counts annual arrests, not the number of unique individuals who are arrested, nor how many times each is arrested, according to the Prison Policy report.
Among the study findings:
- While 12% of those arrested once in 2017 were unemployed, 15% of those arrested more than once were unemployed; 11% arrested once had no high school diploma, while 36% of those arrested more than once had no diploma; and 36% of those arrested once have an annual income under $10,000, while 49% of those arrested more than once had an income under $10,000.
- While 13% of the population is black and 63% white, 21% of those arrested once are black and 28% of those arrested more than once are black compared with 53% and 46% white, respectively. The report attributes the racial disparity in part to persistent housing segregation and racial profiling that has led to increased surveillance of black people and black communities.
- 25% of those arrested more than once have serious or moderate mental illness; 30% are suffering serious psychological distress; 52% have a substance use disorder; and 27% have no health insurance. Those findings support the contention by many that jails have become a de facto mental health care system in many communities and that police are often asked to respond to medical and mental health problems and not public safety issues, concludes the study.
- The results are even more disparate for those people arrested three or more times: 38% did not finish high school; 50% are unemployed; 42% are black; 26% have a serious or moderate mental illness; 61% have a substance use disorder; 12% used an emergency room three or more times; and 27% were not covered by health insurance.
Report recommendations include:
- Localities should resist building or expanding jails and use resources to increase health care capacity, particularly psychiatric beds and invest more in community-based mental health care. Expand social services for people with unstable housing, and expand job training and educational opportunities.
- Divert people to service providers before an arrest and away from jails after an arrest with diversion programs and, for those with substance abuse issues, divert them to a treatment-based program.
- Have police issue citations in lieu of arrests so defendants can wait for their court dates at home.
- Identify those most frequently arrested and locked up and design interventions for them.
The Prison Policy Initiative says it is a nonprofit, nonpartisan research organization that looks at the harms of mass criminalization.
