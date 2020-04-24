Nights were hardest for Candace Williams, who, fearing dying in her sleep, stayed awake, feverish, waiting and hoping for dawn.
Williams, inmate #1414048 at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland, believes she was the first of Virginia’s prison inmates to be tested for COVID-19 and among the first three diagnosed with the virus.
Fear of catching and surviving the virus is difficult enough in the outside world, but behind bars – where information is scarce and where prisoners have little control over their lives, their movement and their treatment - it can be worse, said Shannon Ellis, a lawyer with the Legal Aid Justice Center.
Reached by telephone this week, Williams said, "I felt like I was a one-man army, fighting for my life, fighting for myself. I felt like if I just stayed up, and stayed up to see the sunlight for the next day then I knew that I made it another day to be able to call my family."
Like other inmates in Virginia and across the country, Williams complained about the inability to practice social distancing, inadequate cleaning and personal protection supplies, medication, information and attention from medical staff.
She said, however, there were bright spots at VCCW among the officers. "Some just didn’t want to deal with you or touch you," she said. But five or six went beyond their responsibilities and put their own health at risk to care for the prisoners, she said.
"I know everybody’s scared. This is a scary situation, but for them to do that, it shows me that there is some good," said Williams.
The department insists it is following CDC guidelines and working with the Virginia Department of Health and other experts to control the spread of the virus and to care appropriately for those who become infected.
At least 23 of VCCW’s 500 prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19. One has died and two others are hospitalized. At least one says she was seriously ill but never tested.
The Department of Corrections said earlier this week that it was ramping up testing across the system with nearly 30,000 inmates in more than 40 facilities. Some inmates not showing symptoms are being tested along with those who do, said officials.
The department said that of the 260 inmates who have thus far tested positive, results on Thursday found 51 of them in one dormitory at the Deerfield Correctional Center in Southampton County where many elderly inmates as well as those with other medical problems are held.
"We are a medical/geriatric prison, the most vulnerable inmates, with the worst conditions [and] we can not social distance," wrote Donald Herrington, a Deerfield inmate, to the Times-Dispatch on Friday.
***
Veronica Paige Lee, 27, another VCCW inmate, wrote the Times-Dispatch on April 9, that, "I am very scared. They are careless here with social distancing and keeping people separate. I can’t possibly keep 6 ft from my new roommate ... while we are locked in our room."
She added that, "I feel as if they are trying to sugar-coat what’s really going on and not being honest with the media. It’s scary to wake up and see people leaving in an ambulance or to watch another person leave my housing unit."
"There has been a total of 8 women moved off of my housing unit due to having fevers. I am really worried about the spread of this virus. They are not taking enough measures to keep us safe," she complained.
According to Lee, some women in her unit who were sick or showing symptoms hid them because they do not want to go to segregation and loose what privileges they still have.
Lee's roommate at the time, Jennifer Grissom, 39, wrote to the Times-Dispatch on April 4 that, "I am extremely scared."
She said she and Lee were in the same room as a woman who had COVID-19 and had been removed earlier and placed in quarantine. Grissom wrote that she was then using that woman's bunk and that Lee was in the bunk above her.
"Veronica also wrote complaints asking to get out of the cell with no luck. This seems really wrong to force us to bunk with others who are sick," wrote Grissom. On April 6 she wrote, "I saw the ambulance take someone last night."
In an email Friday to Margaret Breslau, with the Coalition for Justice, Grissom wrote that she may have contracted COVID-19 earlier this month. "I was never tested or even seen when I put my name on the sick call 3 days in a row," she wrote.
"I really just finally feel better like I'm at 80% today. I was bad sick for 2 weeks. But I still can't really smell or taste anything right," she added. According to Grissom, "No one has been tested unless they were in the quarantine area. And some there are not."
She told Breslau that one woman in quarantine waited 7 days before she was tested. "Her mom had to call and raise hell bout it. Then she tested positive, and they sent her back to this unit 7 days later," she contends.
***
Williams, 34, convicted of her role in a 2008 robbery in which the victim was shot to death by Williams' boyfriend, has several years left to serve on an 18-year sentence. As a violent offender, she said the odds are against her for an early release, which some inmates will be getting in light of COVID-19.
She said Thursday, "I was showing symptoms on March 27. I put in an emergency grievance but they sent me back to the hall so I stayed in bed for the 28th. And on the 29th I felt worse, I had body aches, I couldn’t taste or smell, I couldn’t breathe," she said.
"I was the first to be tested," said Williams. Two other women were tested after her and the results came back at the same time.
The Department of Corrections does not comment on an individual inmate's medical condition and would not confirm Williams' claims. Other offenders, however, said Williams was the first, or among the first three diagnosed.
Williams said she does not know how she caught COVID-19. She had been held at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women for 12 years and only arrived at VCCW on March 12 so she could participate in Peer Recovery Specialist Training.
"It might have been one of the trainers who appeared to be ill," she said. "I wasn’t here long enough to be in contact with many people."
She said she was first tested for influenza but the results were negative. "I knew right then and there in my heart that I had COVID-19 because I remember watching it on the news – the smell and taste leaving."
She said she had difficulty breathing and that her temperature reached 102 degrees. "That’s when they decided to put me in isolation but they didn’t explain why. They just put me in there and the following day they tested me for COVID-19," she said.
Williams said she was told the test was positive on April 1. "I was never examined by a doctor or told anything and I wasn’t allowed to call my family for five days to let them know that I was positive and that I was very sick," she said.
For the first couple of days she said her vital signs were checked but was not given any medicine. She said she was given Tylenol.
"One lady had a temperature of 104.3, she passed out on the floor. I really think, honestly, the medical staff was not equipped to deal with this," she said.
She said she was so frightened she could not sleep. She did not know the woman who died on April 14 from COVID-19.
That woman was identified by officials as a 49-year-old offender who was admitted to the VCU Medical Center on April 4 and tested positive that same day. She had underlying health problems including asthma and Hepatitis-C. She was serving a 9-year sentence for manufacturing methamphetamine, delivery of drugs to prison and larceny, said the department.
Williams said that among the ill women at VCCW, "We had women passing out that couldn’t breathe." She was so frightened, she said, that, "I was staying up. I was actually scared to go to sleep while I was sick."
She said the nurses did not come around to check on them. She said her family has been trying to get her out of prison but officials have not returned their calls.
Last week, she said, she was cleared to return to general population. "When I left out I still didn’t have no smell, no test and my temperature was like a low-grade temperature ... it stayed from like anywhere from 98.9 to 99.1," said Williams.
***
Recently, Gov. Ralph Northam's administration and the General Assembly have made it possible for hundreds or more offenders to be released from prisons soon, ahead of their release dates, in order to help curb COVID-19.
Advocates say it is not enough, and urge Northam to use his clemency authority to get more out as quickly as possible.
They also contend the governor needs to lead state and local officials in alleviating conditions at the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield County — where at least one eighth of the 200 youths have tested positive for COVID-19 — local and regional jails and at the Virginia Center for Behavioral Rehabilitation where sex offenders are civilly-committed.
Williams said she has not had an infraction in five years, has completed college classes and came to VCCW from Fluvanna to better herself.
"Right now I get a little emotional because I did 12 years and I have three amazing kids that I want to make it home to," she said. But, she noted, "I’m a violent offender. Some people who are non-violent, they get a chance to go home."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.