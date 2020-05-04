Virginia could move onto the first phase of the state’s reopening by the end of the next week, if current COVID-19 trends hold, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday.
Northam announced he would expand an executive order mandating the closure of recreational businesses, including gyms and laboratories, from May 8 until May 14. At that point, Northam said, he expects the state will be ready to start lifting some public restrictions as part of a phased reopening.
“All of our efforts have slowed our spread, but not cured the disease. Even when we ease some restrictions, we must continue to behave more cautiously than before,” Northam said.
“We are not entering phase one today, or this week. I expect we may be able to enter it next week.”
Northam and public health officials pointed to data showing a decline in the daily share of positive cases among total tests performed over the last week. They also said hospital capacity remains far from the state’s surge, while fewer hospitals report shortages of personal protective equipment.
The first phase of the state’s reopening, which could last two to four weeks, or longer, will still carry notable public restrictions.
Northam said the state will swap the current “stay-at-home” order for a more subdued message: “safer at home.”
At the same time, the state will limit social gatherings to 10 or fewer people. Social distancing will still be encouraged, as well as teleworking for non-essential employees. The state will still recommend face masks in public.
Northam said businesses will be allowed to reopen, albeit with industry-specific restrictions that will be made public in the coming week. Northam said restaurants will still be allowed to open, with limits on how many people can dine in-house. Hair salons will operate with similar limits, and by appointment only, he added.
Governor Blackface seems intent on destroying hard working Virginians and their business. If you are afraid, which is ok, stay home. Otherwise it is our constitutional right to go where we want and spend our money on what we want. Open up Virginia
