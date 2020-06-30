Virginia moves one step closer to normal Wednesday as it begins Phase Three COVID-19 guidelines.
The third phase lifts capacity restrictions at retail stores, restaurants and bars, meaning those businesses can operate as they did before the pandemic. Gyms, fitness centers and swimming pools can operate at 75% capacity. Amusement parks and other entertainment venues can operate at 50% capacity, or a maximum of 1,000 people, and social gatherings like weddings and other events are now permitted to have up to 250 people.
Also fully open are hair salons, barbershops and child care centers; however, overnight camps will remain closed.
Despite the relaxed restrictions, Gov. Ralph Northam still strongly encourages teleworking and social distancing of 6 feet. He has also said facial coverings are still required.
One place that'll join the throngs of reopened businesses Wednesday is Rosie's Gaming Emporium on Midlothian Turnpike.
Spokesman Mark Hubbard said the gambling venue, which closed March 15, will operate at 33% capacity as part of its Extra Care Program, which also includes required masks for guests and staff, temperature checks of all guests and staff prior to entry, crowd shields at guest service stations, rearranged public areas and staff workstations to allow for social distancing, and advanced cleaning and sanitizing equipment.
"During the past several months we have spent significant time on planning and training of team members," he said by email Tuesday. "We intend to do everything possible to ensure the safety and health of our customers and team."
He added: "We are very excited about re-opening Rosie's Richmond tomorrow and bringing some fun back during these stressful times."
With newly reported infections running at around 40,000 a day in the U.S., Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, warned on Tuesday that the number could rocket to 100,000 if Americans don't start following public health recommendations.
Over the past few days, states such as Florida, Arizona, Texas and California have reversed course, closing or otherwise clamping down on bars, shutting beaches, rolling back restaurant capacity, putting limits on crowds at pools, or taking other steps to curb a scourge that may be thriving because of such factors as air conditioning and resistance to wearing masks.
The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 62,787 — an increase of 598 from the 62,189 reported Monday.
The 62,787 cases consist of 60,124 confirmed cases and 2,663 probable cases. There are 1,763 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,658 confirmed and 105 probable. That’s an increase of 23 from the 1,740 reported Monday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 8,126 cases: 2,897 in Chesterfield County, 2,591 in Henrico County, 2,209 in Richmond and 429 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 247 deaths attributed to the virus: 141 in Henrico, 50 in Chesterfield, 30 in Richmond and 26 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 6% as of June 26, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
This is an indication of why I think Phase 3 is going to cause a spike:
"With infections skyrocketing in some other parts of the country, news that at least 100 teenagers and young adults tested positive in Loudoun after traveling to hard-hit Myrtle Beach, S.C. in recent weeks sent fresh ripples of worry through communities in Northern Virginia." https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/coronavirus-deaths-new-cases-plateauing-in-virginia-maryland-dc/2020/06/30/a431632e-badd-11ea-bdaf-a129f921026f_story.html
8,1,26 cases in the Richmond area with 2,2209 cases in Richmond. The RTD needs a proofreader, or perhaps this is an example of 'New Math?'
