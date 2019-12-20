The last time winter bore down on Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam was living in the shadows and had few vocal allies. His party was about to have a shot at rising from the minority, and he was on the sidelines.
As Northam dives back into the season of legislating and ice, his political reality couldn’t be more starkly different. His power is heightened, and his confidence appears renewed.
Asked about his place among Democrats, the party that will soon control the Virginia statehouse, Northam doesn’t hesitate:
“I am the leader of this party.”
Northam sat down with the Richmond Times-Dispatch to talk about his legislative priorities and a year steeped in both chaos and victory.
It’s been 10 months since a racist photo on a page from his 1984 medical school yearbook drew calls from his own party for his resignation — which he rejected. What followed, he says, was months of listening and learning about Virginia’s ongoing struggles with racism and inequity, and planning for ways to address that.
It will be hard to separate Northam’s tenure from the notorious image of two people at a party wearing racist costumes, but overshadowing that is not what’s driving his days.
“I'm not here for a legacy. I'm really not. I'm here to help Virginia," Northam said during the interview, which took place in a conference room on the third floor of the Patrick Henry Building.
"And if you look at my life, at least my adult life, it's been one of service,” Northam said, recalling his time in the Army treating wounded soldiers, and later, as a pediatrician.
“That's what wakes me up in the morning.”
“Certainly February has had an influence on that, perhaps raised the level of awareness for me and Virginia, but we’re in a position where we can really do good things.
"Virginians have stuck with me and I am proud that they have."
Northam held onto power vowing to become more racially sensitive and conscious. While he says he’s not pictured in the yearbook photo, he did admit to wearing blackface for a Michael Jackson costume during a 1984 dance contest in Texas.
Many Virginians seemingly accepted his request for time and trust.
That’s even without clarity about the origins of the photo — how it wound up on Northam’s Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook page and who the two people in costume are — one in blackface and the other in Ku Klux Klan robes and a hood.
Asked whether he knows their identities, Northam would not say: “There were two very thorough investigations. Those were made public, and I have nothing else to say.”
Still, public polling shows Northam’s approval rating has improved since February, and if any officials from his party still believe he should resign, they are not saying so publicly.
“I have listened to a lot of people in Virginia. Since that time, I have learned a lot. I still have a lot of listening and learning to do,” Northam said.
He added that he’s pleased with the ways in which his administration has been able to take the turmoil of February and longstanding talk about inequity, and “turn them into action.”
His requests to the General Assembly in his proposed budget for 2020 to 2022 include funding to address inequity in maternal health outcomes, where black women face worse odds of dying than white women do.
Northam is also hoping to address lack of preschool access for low-income families, housing crises among the poorest Virginians and extra funding for schools serving “at-risk” students.
Northam is also asking for funding to create a permanent diversity office within the administration, with a leader who reports to the governor and dedicated staff.
Even for a politically rehabilitated Northam, advisers acknowledge there’s political risk in appearing to pander, a criticism Republicans and other critics are eager to levy.
Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, who will become minority leader in January, told reporters shortly after Northam’s budget briefing Tuesday that it seemed to him that “an awful lot of the new spending focused on the area of minorities” without “a whole lot in there about the middle class.”
Asked for his reaction, Northam said that even before February, programs that support “Virginia's most vulnerable populations,” whatever their race, have been top of mind. What was lacking was the political power to carry them out with Republicans in control of the General Assembly.
The dynamic at the statehouse has since shifted. Last month, Democrats picked up six seats in the House and two in the Senate. When the legislature convenes Jan. 8 for a 60-day session, Democrats will hold the governorship and control of both chambers for the first time in 26 years.
Northam is still relishing the dramatic twist of fate. Soon, however, he’ll be a key referee among members of his party and their competing interests.
On guns, Northam says he stands by the eight proposals he pitched for the July 9 special session following the May 31 shooting in Virginia Beach in which a city employee killed 12 people.
That’s even as some Democrats consider measures further left on gun control, to the ire of conservatives and the governments of more than 100 mostly rural counties, cities and towns that have declared the localities “Second Amendment sanctuaries.”
Northam will again push for measures that he thinks have broad support — such as background checks on all firearm sales and reinstatement of Virginia's former restriction to one handgun purchase per month.
Northam also might have to step in on the issue of redistricting, given his campaign promise to reject any proposals for redrawing legislative and congressional district boundaries that are not crafted by a nonpartisan redistricting commission.
A proposed constitutional amendment, which would shift power over the drawing of political districts from the General Assembly to a 16-member commission of legislators and citizens, awaits a second vote from the General Assembly.
The amendment, which would have to clear the legislature again intact in order to set up a statewide voter referendum next November, had broad support from Democrats in this year's regular session. Many now appear tepid on the plan.
Asked about how he’ll navigate these and other issues splitting Democrats, Northam said he plans to stick by the agenda Democrats ran on.
“I'm a listener and I know what we ran on and I know why people voted,” Northam said. “That's how I'm going to govern moving forward because they spoke loudly and clearly on the 5th of November.”
