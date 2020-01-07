Parts of Virginia took on a wintry appearance on Tuesday, but those snowy scenes will be short-lived: Springlike warmth and rain will surge in by the weekend.
Tuesday's snow total reports across the mountains and valleys of western Virginia generally ranged 1 to 4 inches according to the National Weather Service, with up to 5.5 just outside of Harrisonburg.
The Charlottesville area picked up 2 to 3 inches before snow tapered off in the afternoon, while about 1 inch coated the grass in the Fredericksburg vicinity. Louisa County saw a lighter dusting, and falling snow melted on contact in areas farther to the south like Buckingham County.
The flakes missed metro Richmond, where a steady, chilly rain prevailed during the afternoon.
Sunny and seasonably cold weather will return for all areas on Wednesday and Thursday.
Taste of April in January this weekend
We’d expect morning 20s and afternoon 40s in mid-January, not 50s and 70s.
But once again, temperatures will soar well above normal this weekend as high pressure anchored offshore pumps mild air throughout our region.
Across Virginia, highs in the 60s or lower 70s on Saturday and Sunday will be 20 to 25 degrees above normal. The greatest departures from normal will be found with the mild low temperatures in the 50s, which would be 25 to 30 degrees above normal.
Dozens of cities along the Eastern Seaboard will be close to record warmth on Saturday and Sunday. It’s too early to say if Richmond will topple any records, but we’ll bring you an update later this week.
But if you were hoping to enjoy the balmy conditions outside, know that it’s going to turn moist and muddy, too. This mild pattern is also one that promises to bring a few rounds of rain between Friday and Monday, light at first but possibly soaking by Saturday night or Sunday.
Even a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out over the weekend, although severe weather appears to be a greater concern for the Deep South and Gulf Coast.
Past then, there’s also a very high likelihood for above- normal temperatures in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast at times during the period of Jan. 13-21.
