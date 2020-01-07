Afternoon commute will feature snow north of Fredericksburg, but wet roads around Richmond

Parts of Virginia are taking on a wintry look today, but the snowy scenes will be short-lived: Springlike warmth and rain will surge in by the weekend.
2:40 p.m. forecast update
At 2:35 p.m., snow was falling steadily across most of Northern Virginia but starting to clear out of the Shenandoah Valley and western Piedmont. Routes affected by the snowfall include:
• Interstate 95 north of Fredericksburg.
• Interstate 81 north of Staunton.
• Interstate 64 from Louisa County to Staunton (but rapidly clearing).
• Interstate 66 from Fairfax to Front Royal.
• U.S. Highway 29 north of Nelson County.
Rain was falling in most areas east of U.S. Highway 15, including metro Richmond and Hampton Roads.
So far today, snow total reports between Wytheville and Winchester generally ranged 1 to 4 inches according to the National Weather Service. The Charlottesville area had 2 to 3 inches, and 2-inch totals were recently reported from Culpeper County and Orange County. Louisa County reported a lighter coating less than 1 inch, and snow was melting on contact in areas farther to the south like Buckingham.
Snow mostly west and north of Richmond today
Exactly three years ago, a winter storm hammered central Virginia with up to a foot of snow followed by bitter cold.
This isn’t that kind of snow chance for us.
But if you have plans to travel to Northern Virginia, over the Blue Ridge on Interstate 64 or anywhere along the Interstate 81 corridor today, snow will be a factor. In and near the mountains, the roads will be wet and slower at best, or white and hazardous at worst.
That snow won't last all day, but it could come at a heavy rate.
Timing
A small but well-defined low is scooting northeastward across the state this afternoon, and will take its precipitation offshore during the evening.
The afternoon commute will see snow primarily north of Fredericksburg across Northern Virginia, some lighter rain in central Virginia and a steady rain in Tidewater. By that time, snowfall will have cleared out of Charlottesville and points southwest.
By mid-evening, the low will be offshore with rain tapering off near the Chesapeake Bay and the last of the snow clearing out of the Washington area.
Sunny and seasonably cold weather will return for all areas on Wednesday and Thursday.
Taste of April in January
We’d expect morning 20s and afternoon 40s in mid-January, not 50s and 70s.
But once again, temperatures will soar well above normal this weekend as high pressure anchored offshore pumps mild air throughout our region.
Across Virginia, highs in the 60s or lower 70s on Saturday and Sunday will be 20 to 25 degrees above normal. The greatest departures from normal will be found with the mild low temperatures in the 50s, which would be 25 to 30 degrees above normal.
Dozens of cities along the Eastern Seaboard will be close to record warmth on Saturday and Sunday. It’s too early to say if Richmond will topple any records, but we’ll bring you an update later this week.
But if you were hoping to enjoy the balmy conditions outside, know that it’s going to turn moist and muddy, too. This mild pattern is also one that promises to bring a few rounds of rain between Friday and Monday, light at first but possibly soaking by Saturday night or Sunday.
Even a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out over the weekend, although severe weather appears to be a greater concern for the Deep South and Gulf Coast.
Past then, there’s also a very high likelihood for above- normal temperatures in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast at times during the week of Jan. 12-18.
