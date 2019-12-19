The newest executive director of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries said he's taking steps to try to increase diversity and inclusion at the agency.
Director Ryan J. Brown, who took over in July, has hired a diversity and inclusion officer, George Braxton, who started this month and will create a diversity committee. At Brown's request, the agency's board in August passed a resolution directing him to make diversity efforts.
In a survey done this year before Brown became director, black employees of the agency were far less likely than white employees to agree that they are treated well. The survey was included in a report on the agency recently completed by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, the legislature's watchdog arm.
“I am very much looking to instill a culture here of inclusiveness and commitment long term toward having a more diverse work force," Brown said Friday. "... At the end of the process what you get is a better organization."
The department of about 450 employees that maintains more than 200,000 acres of land has struggled with diversity; earlier this year, according to state figures, 9 percent of DGIF employees were people of color compared with the average at Virginia agencies of close to 36 percent.
The JLARC report found that female and black employees are "substantially less positive" about certain aspects of the agency.
While 57 percent of male employees said they were satisfied with the agency's work culture, only 37 percent of female employees said they were. And while 54 percent of white employees were satisfied with the culture, just 17 percent of black employees were.
Black employees were also less likely to agree that they are treated fairly by DGIF staff. Fifty percent said they were treated fairly, while 72 percent of white employees said they felt treated fairly.
The agency earlier this year reached settlements in a federal lawsuit brought by four female, African American employees who no longer work at the agency.
They alleged racial discrimination and retaliation in the agency. A white supervisor of one of the women cursed at her and said "I own you," but he was given no formal discipline after the behavior was reported and the woman was transferred, the lawsuit alleged, among many other things.
Lawyers in the Virginia Attorney General's Office argued that the allegations were "nothing more than a protracted workplace dispute," according to court records.
The agency's settlements for the four plaintiffs were for $5,000, $15,000 and $19,000, and the fourth plaintiff voluntarily dismissed her lawsuit.
Virginia's Office of the State Inspector General is doing an audit of diversity and inclusion practices within state Natural Resources agencies with law enforcement divisions, including the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, the Department of Conservation and Recreation, and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission.
That audit may be complete by spring 2020, a spokeswoman for the inspector general said Friday.
