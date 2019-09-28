After ousting a 21-year incumbent in a Republican primary four years ago and cruising into the General Assembly, state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, is seeking a second term in what, on paper, is a conservative district. But conflicts of her own making have hindered some of her Republican support heading into the Nov. 5 election.
How much those conflicts affect her future is up voters, but Democrats are making a spirited run with a first-time candidate, Amanda Pohl, who has outraised Chase this year and had more money in the bank at the end of August.
“The race is competitive because folks want someone in office who represents our shared community values,” Pohl said in an interview.
Chase is touting her record in her term in the Senate, along with her conservative credentials.
“Because I’ve been willing to take on the good old boy network in Chesterfield, that I have had the courage to take on the power brokers in Richmond, I feel like I’ve been a target," Chase said in an interview.
“I was the one that was bold enough to carry my firearm on the Senate floor. I mean, I am a firebrand legislator and I’m not one that’s going to be intimidated or silenced. The people sent me there to be a voice for them and I’m going to do that job.”
She said her record includes being chief co-sponsor of successful legislation this year that requires Dominion Energy to excavate toxic coal ash from ponds across the state, including two in Chesterfield. Among other successful pieces of legislation, she touts her bill signed this year by Gov. Ralph Northam that requires hospitals to notify patients in writing about their right to request billing estimates.
Chase previously introduced legislation to ban out-of-state campaign contributions - a bill her fellow senators rejected in committee - backs term limits for state lawmakers, and helped found the Transparency Caucus, which successfully pushed for legislative committee hearings to be broadcast live and archived online for public viewing.
Add to that, she said, her top-level scores from the National Federation of Independent Business, the socially conservative Family Foundation, the NRA and the pro-gun Virginia Citizens Defense League.
“I have a proven record that I can run on. I’ve been an effective legislator," Chase said.
But distracting from her record are a series of dramas this year:
Chase used the Capitol Police for transportation so frequently during this year’s General Assembly session that its chief asked the House and Senate clerks to remind lawmakers that police were not available to transport them to restaurants or social functions. Chase said no one had ever told her the rules.
In April, a Capitol Police report said Chase cursed at an African American, female police officer after Chase tried to park in a secured area. Chase said the officer falsified the report, prompting her fellow Republican senators to write to the Capitol Police chief expressing their support for "every one of your officers." Chase denied cursing at the officer but later admitted she did use the F-word. As recently as Wednesday, Chase continued litigating the issue on her Facebook page, saying the officer "neglected her responsibility to ensure my safety as a member of the General Assembly."
Chase publicly feuded with a campaign vendor a week ago after a Facebook ad with the senator holding a gun said: “I’m not afraid to shoot down gun groups.” Chase said she never approved the wording, recorded a call with a vendor employee who agreed, and demanded an apology. But the vendor's president refused, saying Chase had approved the language.
Chase's incident with the Capitol Police officer caused problems with fellow Republican Karl Leonard, a former Chesterfield police major who has been county sheriff since 2014.
Leonard endorsed Chase in 2015, when she easily beat Democrat Wayne Powell, saying then "she stands for all the values we hold dear to our heart."
This year, he made clear he would not endorse her and he has said Chase implied she could hinder his re-election bid.
Chase brought up Leonard on Wednesday in a Facebook post, saying Leonard "is not willing to listen to both sides, which is concerning to me because good law enforcement should listen to both sides of a story before making a judgment."
And she opened up a fight with Leonard on Thursday when she posted on Facebook that he supported so-called "sanctuary cities." Leonard responded by saying Chase's allegation was a lie, and said she was trying to distract from her own issues.
“If there was ever a time where we need to be unified and reflect the values of our party, this is the time to do so," Leonard said in an interview.
One of Chase’s conservative colleagues in the Senate rushed to Leonard’s defense on Friday, calling him one of the best sheriffs in Virginia and saying Leonard cooperates fully with federal law-enforcement on immigration matters.
“I will not allow anyone, no matter who they are, to insinuate otherwise,” Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, wrote on Facebook. “I fully support him.”
Pohl said that as she sought her party's nomination during the Democratic primary she declined to attack Chase for her behavior but focused on the senator’s positions on issues, including Chase's opposition to measures to reduce gun violence.
Pohl has said she wants to build on the successes of the 2010 federal Affordable Care Act and Medicaid expansion in Virginia this year, wants Virginia to ratify the federal Equal Rights Amendment, and wants protections against discrimination for the LGBTQ community in state law. She also supports allowing absentee voting for any reason and supports same-day voter registration, which allows someone to register to vote and cast a ballot on the same day.
Pohl said voters, including Republicans, think the senator’s actions represent “politics as usual.”
“Even if she says she’s not a politician, she’s acting like a politician,” Pohl said. “People’s actions speak louder than words.”
All 40 Senate seats and 100 House seats are up for election Nov. 5 and control of the legislature is in the balance.
The 11th District includes parts of Chesterfield County, plus Amelia County and the city of Colonial Heights.
In the 2017 election, in which an anti-Trump wave swept Northam into office and helped Democrats flip 15 seats in the House of Delegates, Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie still easily won in the 11th Senate District by nearly 8 percentage points, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
Republican Donald Trump carried the district by 11 percentage points in the 2016 presidential race. In 2018, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., swamped the self-described "vicious and ruthless" Republican nominee, Corey Stewart, by 16 percentage points statewide, but in the 11th District, Kaine edged him by less than 1 percentage point.
Veteran political analyst Bob Holsworth said Chase hasn’t endeared herself with some of the Republican establishment in Chesterfield County.
“Over time, the local government response to her in Chesterfield has not been very positive,” Holsworth said.
But he said he's not sure any Republicans in the district, which is both rural and suburban, are ready to support Pohl, who has worked as an organizer for liberal Democratic causes.
Judy Stoneman, a 30-year GOP activist in Chesterfield, said Chase is accessible to the public and is a refreshing lawmaker in a county that has a good-old-boy system. That includes a sheriff’s office that has traditionally had control of county politics, she said.
“She was such a refreshing change,” Stoneman said of Chase. “Her morals, her character, her beliefs.”
Holsworth said Chase’s refusal to apologize for missteps, especially her confrontation with a Capitol Police officer, reflect a similarity with Trump.
“It’s the Trumpian thing – you don’t back down,” he said.
Four years ago, after Chase upset Sen. Stephen H. Martin in the GOP primary, she received a $1,000 donation from then-Sen. John Watkins, R-Powhatan, who wasn't seeking re-election.
Watkins, who represented parts of Chesterfield in the House and Senate for three decades, has given $3,250 to GOP candidates this year, including $200 to Sheriff Leonard for his re-election bid. But none to Chase.
"She's damaging the (Chesterfield Republican) committee by her actions," Watkins said. "She's not going after her opponent. She's going after the people in the party. I don't know why, for the life of me."
Chase has an explanation.
"I have spoken truth to power and I don’t back down. And when I feel like I’m in the right I’m going to push through," she said. "... I was sent to Richmond to clean things up, and when you’re cleaning things up, not everybody likes it. But I have had the guts to do it."
Pohl has shown that she’s able to raise money.
She raised about $50,000 more than Chase in the last reporting period, covering July and August, and had about $26,000 more in hand on Aug. 31. Chase has raised more money overall; almost half of the $356,189 in contributions came between Jan. 1, 2016, just after her last campaign, and the end of last year.
In contrast, Pohl raised $251,677 this year, including 1,440 donations of less than $100 each. Those small donations added up to $45,625, compared with 242 small donations totaling $11,641 for Chase. The challenger also has received about $55,000 more in large donations (of $100 or more) than the incumbent, and about $63,000 more in total contributions this year.
Her largest contribution, $35,000, came from Charlottesville donor Sonjia Smith. Smith and her husband, Michael Bills, give money to Democratic candidates and are among the biggest political donors in Virginia, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
Still, Holsworth said Pohl’s campaign isn’t getting the kind of financial support from big Democratic donors that some other Democrats have received, including Larry Barnett, who’s making a second bid to unseat Del. Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield, in a House district that overlaps part of the 11th Senate District.
“The Democrats have yet to come into that (Senate) race like they have in others,” Holsworth said.
