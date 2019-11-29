Republicans are not likely to force a vote on empty judgeships - including a seat on the Virginia Court of Appeals - before they lose control of the General Assembly.
Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, and other Republican leaders say they see no way for the current assembly to meet to elect judges without bipartisan and bicameral agreement, even though three special legislative sessions have not been formally adjourned.
"I think in the absence of bipartisan agreement on judges, which is within reason on some judges, it is unlikely the GA will move forward before the 2020 session," Norment said in a text message on Friday.
His assessment is shared by other Republican leaders, who say consensus would be necessary before attempting to persuade retired or defeated legislators to return to Richmond to vote on judges before the new General Assembly takes office on Jan. 1 with Democratic majorities in both chambers.
"The consensus has to come first," said Senate Republican Caucus Chairman Ryan McDougle, Hanover.
Democratic leaders have had little to say publicly about judicial vacancies, including the appellate seat opened by the election of Judge Rossie Alston to a federal district court judgeship this year, knowing that they will control judicial selection in the General Assembly next month. Aston was sworn in to the federal judgeship in August.
The apparent decision by Republicans not to push to fill 20 vacant judgeships, not including Alston's seat, surprised Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University and a veteran commentator on Virginia politics.
"I would expect the party in power would try to use whatever leverage it has left," Rozell said. "But if Republicans don't see a path forward, they look better doing nothing and signaling that they respect the outcome of the elections."
There are seven vacant judgeships in circuit courts, seven in juvenile and domestic relations courts and six in general district courts.
House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, didn't discount the possibility entirely after House Republicans elected him earlier this month to serve as minority leader beginning in January.
But Gilbert acknowledged that the window of opportunity is small.
"There is a chance if we can come to some consensus on a well-regarded jurist that everyone thinks is fine," the former prosecutor said.
If so, however, there would be few chances to convene the current legislature before the new assembly convenes at noon on Jan. 8.
"The only realistic opportunity would be right before the session starts," Gilbert said.
The Senate Committee for Courts of Justice and the House Judicial Panel will meet jointly on Dec. 6 to interview 49 sitting judges for re-election, including Supreme Court Justice Bernard Goodwyn. "That's not electing them, but that's setting them up to be elected," said Carl Tobias, a professor of constitutional law at the University of Richmond.
Re-electing sitting judges also isn't the same as the current assembly filling judicial vacancies with Tobias called "lame duck kind of appointments."
The logistical challenge of convening the current assembly would be compounded by the difficulty of ensuring that Republicans would be able to hold the votes it needs in chambers that already are closely divided.
In the House, Republicans currently hold a 50-48 advantage with the early departures of Del. Matthew James, D-Portsmouth, for a job at the Department of General Services and Del. Steve Landes, R-Augusta, who already has been sworn in as circuit court clerk in Augusta County.
Altogether, 13 House Republicans have retired, lost their re-election bids or moved to a seat in the Senate. Del. Chris Stolle, R-Virginia Beach, has asked for a recount of his 27-vote loss.
In the Senate, Republicans hold a 20-19 edge with the resignation of Sen. Frank Wagner, R-Virginia Beach, earlier this year for a job at the Virginia Lottery. On Nov. 5, the GOP lost Senate seats held by Sen. Glen Sturtevant, R-Chesterfield, and Sen. Dick Black, R-Loudoun, so Democrats will hold a 21-19 advantage in the new assembly.
"If there's no chance of success, take the high road," Rozell said.
