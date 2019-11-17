Virginia House Republicans, who will be in the minority come January, elected their leadership on Sunday, picking Dels. Todd Gilbert of Shenandoah as House GOP leader, Kathy Byron of Bedford as caucus chair and Jay Leftwich of Chesapeake as whip.
Gilbert, a member of the House since 2006, became majority leader in January 2018, succeeding Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, who became speaker of the House.
"I am honored to serve with and lead a united Republican caucus as we look toward the 2020 General Assembly session and beyond," Gilbert said in a statement.
"House Republicans will work with our Democratic colleagues where we can and serve as a contrast when we must."
Cox, who will turn over the speaker's gavel in January to Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, did not seek a leadership role in Sunday's House GOP elections.
Byron, a member of the House since 1998, is the first woman to head the House Republican Caucus.
Leftwich has served in the House since 2014. Traditionally a party whip counts and marshals a party's votes on key legislative proposals.
As it now stands, Democrats will hold at least 54 House seats in January to Republicans' 45. Democrat Nancy Guy leads Del. Chris Stolle, R-Virginia Beach, by 26 votes in a contest that could go to a recount.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.