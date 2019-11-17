20180224_MET_XGR_BB04

Come January, Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, (right) will be House minority leader and Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford (left) will lead the House Republican Caucus.

 BOB BROWN

Virginia House Republicans, who will be in the minority come January, elected their leadership on Sunday, picking Dels. Todd Gilbert of Shenandoah as House GOP leader, Kathy Byron of Bedford as caucus chair and Jay Leftwich of Chesapeake as whip.

Gilbert, a member of the House since 2006, became majority leader in January 2018, succeeding Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, who became speaker of the House.

"I am honored to serve with and lead a united Republican caucus as we look toward the 2020 General Assembly session and beyond," Gilbert said in a statement.

"House Republicans will work with our Democratic colleagues where we can and serve as a contrast when we must."

Cox, who will turn over the speaker's gavel in January to Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, did not seek a leadership role in Sunday's House GOP elections.

Byron, a member of the House since 1998, is the first woman to head the House Republican Caucus.

Leftwich has served in the House since 2014. Traditionally a party whip counts and marshals a party's votes on key legislative proposals.

As it now stands, Democrats will hold at least 54 House seats in January to Republicans' 45. Democrat Nancy Guy leads Del. Chris Stolle, R-Virginia Beach, by 26 votes in a contest that could go to a recount.

Get the Virginia Politics Insider email update every evening during the GA and weekly all year

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

mmartz@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6964

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription