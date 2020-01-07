Touting his history of advocating for gun control, Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg visited Richmond the day before the legislature goes into session and urged Virginia lawmakers to take action on the issue.
Bloomberg, a former mayor of New York City, held a news conference Tuesday inside Richmond’s Main Street Station with former Gov. Terry McAuliffe after meeting with Mayor Levar Stoney, making the city his third stop in Virginia since joining the crowded primary field in late November.
Gun-rights activists concerned about the state legislature’s new Democratic majority have portrayed Bloomberg as the face of what they term a looming “gun grab.” An NRA billboard in Richmond says the “Northam/Bloomberg gun confiscation plan starts Jan. 8.”
During the news conference, Bloomberg said he didn’t know about the billboard but called it “the best news I’ve gotten today.”
“I think it says we’re getting through,” he said.
Bloomberg, whose campaign has called for a national gun licensing system and stricter background checks, among other things, encouraged the new-look General Assembly to pass “sensible gun regulations.”
“Nobody is trying to take away anybody’s handguns or rifles or shotguns,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is to have sensible gun regulations.”
Bloomberg added: “We should not sell guns to minors. We should not sell guns to people with psychiatric problems and we should not sell guns to people that have criminal records.”
Gov. Ralph Northam has said he will push for gun measures that he believes have broad support, such as universal background checks and reinstatement of a former Virginia law that restricted handgun purchases to one a month.
Bloomberg founded Everytown for Gun Safety, which has donated $6.27 million to Democratic campaigns in Virginia since 2013, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. The gun safety group spent $1.6 million in 2018-19, according to VPAP, making it one of the largest donors as Democrats took control of both chambers of the General Assembly.
“What is happening tomorrow would not have happened without the support of Mayor Bloomberg,” McAuliffe said. “Virginia will be a beacon for this country.”
The Bloomberg campaign on Tuesday also released a new campaign advertisement that features Colin Goddard, a survivor of the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting, who says Bloomberg "will take the movement for gun safety to a whole new level."
Goddard is a member of the Everytown Survivor Network, a branch of Everytown for Gun Safety.
Everytown spent more than $2.4 million in 2015 to boost then-Gov. McAuliffe and Democratic candidates as he unsuccessfully sought to win control of the state Senate.
The group reacted bitterly in 2016 when McAuliffe signed off on a bipartisan deal backed by gun-rights activists.
Under the deal, Virginia expanded recognition of out-of-state concealed weapons permits. McAuliffe also signed bills that required domestic abusers under permanent protective orders to give up guns in their possession within 24 hours and posted State Police at gun shows to perform voluntary background checks.
John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety, said at the time: “Governor McAuliffe cut a backroom deal with the NRA that betrays gun violence survivors and endangers the safety of all Virginians. We expected more from him.”
McAuliffe said Tuesday that he wasn’t endorsing Bloomberg in the primary, where the billionaire is counting on success in the March 3 Super Tuesday bonanza, when Virginia is one of 14 states going to the polls.
Neither is Stoney, whom Bloomberg met at Ironclad Coffee in the city’s Shockoe Bottom neighborhood before the Main Street Station event.
“The mayor enjoyed talking with Mayor Bloomberg about the issues affecting Richmonders and hearing his vision for the future of our country and is confident that he would be a vast improvement over the current occupant of the White House,” said Kevin Zeithaml, the executive director of Stoney’s fundraising arm.
Zeithaml said Stoney "remains neutral" in the primary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
"“Nobody is trying to take away anybody’s handguns or rifles or shotguns,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is to have sensible gun regulations.”.....This is a 100% lie, gun confiscation IS what Bloomberg and the Democrats are planning on, and we here in Virginia will see this starting next week. What is just as bad as the Left wanting to trample the civil rights of law abiding gun owners, is that they refuse to hold criminals and thugs responsible for gun crimes, and 37% of shooting deaths are the result of thugs and criminals with illegal guns. In america, an individual is innocent until proven guilty, but the Democrats want to hold people who have committed no crimes hostage, while they let criminals and thugs continue to shoot, maim and kill innocent citizens, mostly because these thugs and criminals are part of their constituencies. Hold in criminals and thugs accountable with long jail sentences will do far more to reduce gun crime, than taking the civil rights of law abiding gun owners.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.