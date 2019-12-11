This would not have happened a few years ago, but on Wednesday the Virginia attorney general hosted a "cannabis summit" in Richmond as Virginia moves closer toward joining other states in liberalizing marijuana law.

Herring, who announced a year ago that he plans to run for governor in 2021, said he called experts to Richmond so lawmakers could hear from other states about how they've handled reform of marijuana prohibition laws.

“I have just seen so many people’s future opportunities limited by arrests and convictions for possession of small amounts of marijuana that I felt it was time to make this a priority, and I think we’ve got an opportunity to do that now with the elections that happened and a lot of the momentum building," Herring said in an interview.

"And if there are economic benefits that flow from it or if there are revenues generated that’s good, but my primary focus has really been on the criminal justice aspect of it.”

The Democratic takeover of the General Assembly gives advocates for changes in the law a big opportunity. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has already called to reduce the penalty for marijuana possession from a criminal misdemeanor to a civil fine.

Asked about his personal experience with marijuana, Herring repeated a statement from last year: "Like a majority of Americans, I have used it but not in a long, long time," he said.

Among presenters on Wednesday was Jim Burack, director of the marijuana enforcement division of the Colorado Department of Revenue, and Ashley Wright, chief of legislative operations in the Illinois attorney general's office.

Neill Franklin, executive director of the Law Enforcement Action Partnership and a retired police major in Maryland, outlined the lack of social equity involved in marijuana prohibition. His group believes drug abuse is a health problem and not a matter for law enforcement.

National and Virginia studies show blacks are more likely to be arrested than whites for possession of marijuana even though they use it at similar rates.

Incoming House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, will introduce a bill to decriminalize marijuana in the 2020 session that convenes next month. That's not the same as legalization - it simply changes the penalty.

But Mark Herring and others say Virginia should head toward legalization.

“Just a few years ago, discussions like this would have been completely unimaginable," Del. Steve Heretick, D-Portsmouth, an advocate for legalization, said at the summit. "Attitudes most certainly have now changed. It’s time for mature, robust and objective evaluation of cannabis policy here in the commonwealth.”

