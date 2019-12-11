This would not have happened a few years ago, but on Wednesday the Virginia attorney general hosted a "cannabis summit" in Richmond as Virginia moves closer toward joining other states in liberalizing marijuana law.
Herring, who announced a year ago that he plans to run for governor in 2021, said he called experts to Richmond so lawmakers could hear from other states about how they've handled reform of marijuana prohibition laws.
“I have just seen so many people’s future opportunities limited by arrests and convictions for possession of small amounts of marijuana that I felt it was time to make this a priority, and I think we’ve got an opportunity to do that now with the elections that happened and a lot of the momentum building," Herring said in an interview.
"And if there are economic benefits that flow from it or if there are revenues generated that’s good, but my primary focus has really been on the criminal justice aspect of it.”
The Democratic takeover of the General Assembly gives advocates for changes in the law a big opportunity. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has already called to reduce the penalty for marijuana possession from a criminal misdemeanor to a civil fine.
Asked about his personal experience with marijuana, Herring repeated a statement from last year: "Like a majority of Americans, I have used it but not in a long, long time," he said.
Among presenters on Wednesday was Jim Burack, director of the marijuana enforcement division of the Colorado Department of Revenue, and Ashley Wright, chief of legislative operations in the Illinois attorney general's office.
Neill Franklin, executive director of the Law Enforcement Action Partnership and a retired police major in Maryland, outlined the lack of social equity involved in marijuana prohibition. His group believes drug abuse is a health problem and not a matter for law enforcement.
National and Virginia studies show blacks are more likely to be arrested than whites for possession of marijuana even though they use it at similar rates.
Incoming House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, will introduce a bill to decriminalize marijuana in the 2020 session that convenes next month. That's not the same as legalization - it simply changes the penalty.
But Mark Herring and others say Virginia should head toward legalization.
“Just a few years ago, discussions like this would have been completely unimaginable," Del. Steve Heretick, D-Portsmouth, an advocate for legalization, said at the summit. "Attitudes most certainly have now changed. It’s time for mature, robust and objective evaluation of cannabis policy here in the commonwealth.”
My first experience directly involving marijuana was when a guy high on it drove down the street in front of my family's house, smashed into my Dad's car, parked out front, then drove it into our neighbor's car then, sending up a shower of sparks from his car, zoomed on down the street, trying to get away, when he ran into a utility pole. The police quickly found and arrested him and he admitted that he was high on marijuana. Of course, he did not have any insurance. Since then I have known of numerous incidents when people were driving (including three train wrecks) while high on marijuana, when people were neglecting their children while high on it and various other problems due to people being high on marijuana (along with incidents of people being intoxicated on alcohol and creating problems, having wrecks, etc.). I hope that, when discussing marijuana legalization, the Attorney General is also discussion what to do about people who use it irresponsibly. Hopefully there will be severe punishments put in place for irresponsible users if marijuana is legalized.
