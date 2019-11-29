Washington Dulles International Airport is to Suhas Subramanyam what Ellis Island represents for many of his soon-to-be peers in the General Assembly.
The airport, he says, was his mother’s gateway to the U.S., to Virginia, from her native India. Here she settled, here Subramanyam was born, and here he was elected to the Virginia statehouse.
Subramanyam is American, but he is also ethnically Indian, and come January, he’ll become the first Indian American member of the House of Delegates. He’ll also become the first practicing Hindu in the statehouse. His district, fittingly, includes Dulles Airport.
Ghazala Hashmi of Henrico County will be sworn in as the first Indian American in Senate, and its first Muslim woman.
As the state’s Indian American population grows — particularly in swaths of Northern Virginia — the state’s Indian American community will now have two of its own in the upper echelons of state government.
They’ll become part of the most racially and ethnically diverse General Assembly Virginia has ever elected — a swift change from just a few decades ago when the body included few African Americans and almost no ethnic minorities.
“Not long ago, the General Assembly was a place by and for white males, You can’t put it any other way,” said Larry Sabato, a political analyst at the University of Virginia. “It’s changed.”
***
Virginia had the seventh-largest population of Indian Americans nationwide at roughly 104,000 people, according to the most recent U.S. census in 2010. A 2008 census estimate shows that number had grown to about 154,000 people.
Northern Virginia is home to the highest concentration on Indian Americans in Virginia, with the most recent available data showing large populations in Loudoun and Prince William counties — parts of which Subramanyam will represent.
“Northern Virginia right now is growing and has become very diverse, and that has led to a lot of the community’s success,” Subramanyam said in an interview. “All of the counties have great economies, a lot of businesses that contribute to federal and state government. A lot of those are minority-owned and Asian-owned businesses.”
Subrahmanyam runs a consulting firm based in Loudoun that works on technology and government relations. He was formerly a White House technology policy adviser to President Barack Obama
Subrahmanyam said that with influence in the business sector, many Indian Americans and other Asian Americans are hoping for more representation in local and state government. Subramanyam noted that his Democratic primary for the 87th House District featured three other candidates who were all Asian American, which he described as a sign of political animus.
“That’s the result of wanting to have a voice, and feel that they are part of the political process, not just the economy,” he said.
Subramanyam’s mother, Geetha, arrived in the U.S. from Bengaluru, India, in 1978 — joining her husband, Kalyanam, who was enrolled in medical school in Washington, D.C. Both of them would become doctors and settle in Virginia to raise their two children.
“She felt America was a great place to get an education, raise a family. Virginia made sense for her,” Subramanyam said.
Growing up, Subramanyam says he felt thoroughly American — another boy on his little league team.
“My childhood was typical, except that instead of going to church, I would go to a temple. At family parties and events, most people there were Indian American,” he said. “Your skin color is different, so you if you find yourself in the wrong situation, you’ll encounter hate, stereotypes.”
Subramanyam said a key part of his development was “trying to be and feel American while accepting and understanding the importance of where my family came from.”
It wasn’t until he left home for college that he began to more deeply embrace his Indian American identity.
“I realized that what defined me in a lot of people's eyes is that I’m of a different color and have a funny name. It’s important to embrace that because people ask about it,” he said.
“If you’re hesitant, you’re hesitant about embracing yourself.”
That became an important personal facet of his run for office, he says, but when it came to his policy message, it was one for all kinds of voters.
“Indian Americans’ needs are the same as the needs of any other family. They want good schools, affordable health care, a vibrant economy,” he said. “I felt that I didn't need to say anything differently to different communities.”
***
Hashmi too says that her key policy goals translate for all voters in her district. She said her 10th Senate District, made up of parts of Chesterfield County and the city of Richmond and all of Powhatan County, doesn’t include a large Indian American population compared with Northern Virginia, but through her background, Hashmi said she hopes to represent the interests of those who lack a voice in state government.
Often times, she says, that is women of color, particularly low-income women of color — a population she says is disparately affected when it comes to issues like health outcomes and wages.
“I think it’s a necessary perspective. When we have a male-dominated structure, whether it's state or national government, their concerns are not brought to the forefront or highlighted,” Hashmi said. She added that broadly, “my message has always been on the issues that really matter to all voters in my district: gun control, health care, education.”
Hashmi was born in Hyderabad, India, and arrived in the U.S. as a young child in 1969. Her family settled in Statesboro, Ga., where her father taught American government at Georgia Southern University.
“My family was the only South Asian family for many years in that small college town. I really did feel quite different from many of my classmates,” Hashmi said.
Racial integration in her elementary school came when she was 7, and she found herself in a unique position. “Because of my background, I was able to make friends easily in both communities. I always had friends that were from many different backgrounds as a result,” she said.
Hashmi, who became a U.S. citizen in 1989, eventually met her husband, Azhar Rafiq, and in 1991, settled in Richmond, where both found jobs in higher education. Hashmi works at Reynolds Community College, on professional development for the school’s faculty.
Hashmi was living in Virginia when the effects of President Donald Trump’s travel ban levied on seven majority-Muslim nations rippled through Dulles and other international airports across the country. She said it prompted her to become more politically involved and run for office — to prove that she and other members of her faith belong.
“This is really home,” she said.
***
In January, when new lawmakers are sworn in, the state legislature’s black caucus will grow by four members from throughout the state to 23 and Hashmi and Subramanyam will represent new ethnic groups.
Women will hold a record number of seats — 40 or 41 depending on the outcome of a House race in Virginia Beach that is headed to a recount.
Sabato described the changes to the General Assembly’s makeup as “mind boggling.”
“When I was growing up in the '50s and '60s, there was one woman and two African Americans in the statehouse. It was a sea of white males. You would have to have been there,” Sabato said.
The change hasn’t been all-encompassing. The House and Senate Republican caucuses remain entirely white — a reality the GOP is confronting as the party fights to maintain relevance and regain power. (Two Republican African American candidates, Garrison Coward in Richmond and D.J. Jordan Prince William, lost House races to Democratic opponents on Nov. 5.)
“We must stop treating minority communities as appendages to the Republican Party; in fact, our minority communities should be our strongest voices,” Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Jack Wilson said in a memo to party members earlier this month.
Hashmi described diversity among members as necessary for perspective.
“Just by being present, physically, as a woman and a woman of color, that disrupts the status quo that has always existed,” she said. “It changes the conversation.”
Sabato said he traces strong political animus among Indian Americans in Virginia to the scandal that embroiled Sen. Gov. George Allen, R-Virginia during his 2006 re-election bid, when he used a racial slur to describe an Indian American campaign tracker working for his opponent, Democrat Jim Webb.
Sabato — who taught the campaign worker, S.R. Sidarth — said many Indian Americans in the state felt the episode showed lack of awareness and respect for their ethnicity.
“They wanted to change that, and now they have,” he said.
Subramanyam recently attended delegate orientation in Richmond, and said that already, he feels his presence to be valuable.
“What I’m finding so far is that me being here alone is bringing a lot of awareness to my background and culture. Members are interested in hearing more. They want to know how to pronounce my name. Where I come from,” Subramanyam said.
“There’s some value to that. I can’t quantify it yet, but already I feel there is heightened awareness of a very important community in Virginia.”
As for his surname, Subramanyam explains: “It’s pronounced like ‘Superman,’ but with a ‘b’ instead of a ‘p,’ and ‘yum’ at the end.”
He was advised to change it to make him more electable in his run for the House of Delegates — which he refused.
“I’m proud that I won, even with the name,” he said.
