Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., is not ready to weigh in on the Democratic primary for president, saying in an interview Friday he’s not sure if he will endorse a candidate by the time Virginians cast their ballots on Super Tuesday, March 3.
“When my gut says, I think this person would be a good president, I think they can win and I think they can win Virginia — I have sort of three tests — then I will endorse them,” Kaine told reporters and editors at the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “My gut is just not answering those questions right now.”
Kaine, the Democratic Party’s vice presidential nominee in 2016 on the ticket with Hillary Clinton, contrasted this cycle with the Democratic primary in 2008, when he endorsed Sen. Barack Obama, D-Illinois.
“I told him on the phone in October [2006],” right after former Virginia Gov. Mark Warner took himself out of the running, Kaine said. “Warner announces, ‘I’m not running for president.’ Barack calls me two days later, saying ‘I’m thinking about running for president.’ I said, I think you should, and if you do, I’ll support you. Of course he didn’t declare until February [2007],” when Kaine became the first governor outside of Illinois to formally back Obama’s bid.
Kaine endorsed Clinton in May 2014 — more than two years before she picked him as her running mate.
The current Democratic primary field remains crowded at 15 candidates, even after 13 have dropped out. This week, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., exited the race, citing a cash shortage. Recent polls in Iowa, which kicks off the voting with its caucuses Feb. 3, show South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg leading, ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Democrats will face off in a sixth debate on Dec. 19 in Los Angeles.
“I want to see a Democratic presidential candidate who can play to the new demography of the United States, run a practical rather than ideological [campaign], and have some track record that would make us feel, that would make the average voter feel like, we could give that person the keys,” Kaine said, referring to the administration of government, including foreign policy.
“I want a practical progressive rather than impractical progressive, and that’s what I hope to see coming out of the nominating process.”
Impeachment
On the impeachment process against President Donald Trump, Kaine said he expects the Senate to get the case in January.
“The likely outcome is that the House will vote positively on some — or maybe more than one — articles of impeachment and that the Senate will not have the two-thirds vote to convict and remove,” he said. “That’s the likely outcome.”
Kaine said he remains concerned about the impeachment process getting too close to the 2020 election, but added that he sees value in the process, even if it does not result in the president being removed from office.
“I could foresee a situation where you don’t get the 67 votes. But what if a majority or more than a majority of the Senate concludes that it’s improper behavior?” Kaine said, referring to the two-thirds needed to remove a president from office in a Senate trial.
Kaine added that if some Republican senators vote in favor of removing the president, bringing the votes in favor to 53 or 55, the narrative would be that a majority of senators “said that it is improper behavior.”
“So even without getting to 67, I think it is important to call it behavior that’s improper,” Kaine said.
Virginia casinos
In a wide-ranging interview, Kaine said he is not keen on the potential for Virginia’s legislature to allow casinos.
“I’m not a fan,” he said. “I never have been.”
Kaine, Virginia’s governor from 2006 to 2010, said he once had an opportunity to do a transportation deal that involved casino gambling. “But I just remember, you know, just having one of those look-in-the-mirror moments and I just thought to myself, ‘Do I want to be known as the governor that brought gambling to Virginia?’ ”
Kaine said he figured it might happen someday but he didn’t want to be the one to do it.
“I’ve never been in a casino community where I thought the quality of life was one I would want for any people that I knew,” he said. “And I also have never been in a casino where I didn’t see a whole lot of people gambling, and I thought, ‘Gosh, I’m not sure that that’s the best thing for you to be doing.’ ”
Navy Hill proposal
Kaine also said he didn’t have a position on a controversial proposal spearheaded by Dominion Energy CEO Tom Farrell that would use tax revenue from an 80-block area of downtown Richmond to pay debt on a new arena.
“I don’t really have a position except that that neighborhood really does need to be redeveloped,” he said. “ I do think the Coliseum is a white elephant and I do think that we need a facility that we can attract big ticket events that’s bigger than the Siegel Center.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.