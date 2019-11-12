An invasion of privacy lawsuit against Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, will move fully toward a trial after a federal district judge on Tuesday denied a request by the lawmaker to toss out most of the claims against her.
A former legislative aide sued Adams in July, accusing her of hacking into her email and social media accounts. The aide, Maureen Hains, claims Adams deleted files related to unpaid work she performed for Adams’ private business.
In a ruling issued Tuesday morning, U.S. District Judge David J. Novak said all of Hains’ claims are at least “plausible” — enough to merit a full examination and trial. Adams’ legal team had sought to do away with many of the claims, arguing in court filings that they did not meet legal standards or were not specific enough.
Novak found that Hains had “sufficiently alleged a cause of action for computer invasion of privacy,” given the personal nature of email and Facebook accounts, and Adams’ “clear lack of authority to access those accounts.”
Novak also ruled that disputes over how much Adams owes Hains for unpaid work — a sticking point between the two parties — should be decided during the trial process.
A trial date for the case has not been set.
Adams was re-elected to the 68th House district on Nov. 5, when she received 55% of the vote in a race against Republican challenger Garrison Coward.
Hains’ lawsuit is a civil dispute between herself and Adams, who has not been charged with a crime. Nevertheless, in his ruling Tuesday, Novak notes that at least two of Hains’ claims, if proved true, would constitute a violation of the Virginia Computer Crimes Act.
In a statement before the election, Adams said she “strongly” denies all claims against her, adding that she would not comment on the specifics of the case out of “fairness to the legal process, including to all parties involved.”
In October, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that emails in one of Adams’ state-issued email accounts confirmed that Hains worked for Adams’ health care consulting firm while serving as her legislative aide. The Times-Dispatch obtained the emails through a public records request under the Freedom of Information Act.
An examination of these emails by The Times-Dispatch also found that Adams shared private patient health records with Hains, who says she did not sign a necessary confidentiality agreement required by federal law.
