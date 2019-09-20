Del. Debra Rodman, D-Henrico, authorized a mail piece against her Senate opponent Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, calling the OB-GYN a "quack." Dunnavant called it a personal attack on her professional reputation as a doctor.
In a TV ad that begins Friday, Rodman changed tone, beginning the ad by saying she respected Dunnavant's work as a doctor and then attacking her over health care - which many candidates in this fall's races say is the top issue for voters.
Asked in an interview Friday if she regretted authorizing a mailer calling Dunnavant a "quack" or heard any criticism, Rodman said she had not.
“I’ve delivered more people health care in … three months in office than she has done in her whole tenure as a politician," Rodman said, referring to the successful Democratic effort in 2018 to expand Medicaid under the federal Affordable Care Act. Some Republicans joined Democrats to support expansion, but most General Assembly Republicans - including Dunnavant - did not.
Dunnavant said that in addition to being called a fake doctor, the mail piece falsely said she wants to deny health coverage to people with pre-existing conditions.
"This is a denigrating slur, and it's one of the most offensive things you could say about a doctor because it implies that they are incompetent in their profession and in their expertise and in the care of their patients," Dunnavant said. "It's shocking to me that as a professional woman, I'm under assault by a woman who is a ... professor."
Dunnavant's campaign released a joint statement from two doctors, Christian Chisholm, an executive committee member with the Virginia Neonatal Perinatal Collaborative, and Hazle Konerding, a past president of the Medical Society of Virginia and a past president of the Richmond Academy of Medicine.
"Referring to a physician as a quack is an unacceptable professional insult. More to the point, in the case of Siobhan Dunnavant it is simply untrue," they said in the statement. "The term 'quack' means an imposter who claims to have medical knowledge but in reality does not. Dr. Dunnavant is a respected member of the medical community who cares deeply for her patients and her constituents. Delegate Rodman's attack is damaging to the medical profession, disregards a physician's years of training and experience, and undermines the trust patients place in their doctors."
Two GOP bills cited in the mail piece did not become law.
Dunnavant said one of them, which she filed in 2018, was designed to create a low-cost insurance choice for someone who loses health insurance. While Republicans said the bill expanded choice, Gov. Ralph Northam vetoed it, saying in a 2018 statement then that the bill would allow insurance carriers and individuals to circumvent the protections in federal Affordable Care Act.
"Delegate Rodman may not know this, but the short term gap coverage market has been able to apply pre-existing condition exclusions for many years, before I ever even served in the Senate," Dunnavant wrote on her website. "My bill made it easier for those who had no other options and wanted to avoid the risk of bankruptcy for a medical event."
Northam said at the time that a better opportunity was expanding Medicaid.
The other bill was this year from Sen. Glen Sturtevant, R-Chesterfield, to allow more people to purchase low-cost, high-deductible "catastrophic" health plans. Northam vetoed that bill along with three others that he said in March would undermine Virginia’s health insurance marketplace and raise premiums.
Dunnavant was first elected in 2015 and is seeking a second term. Rodman, a professor at Randolph-Macon College, unseated Del. John O'Bannon, R-Henrico, in the 2017 wave election the flipped 15 Republican seats in the House of Delegates.
The Senate race is a priority for both parties because it's among those that will determine control of the chamber, which is in GOP hands. All 140 seats in the General Assembly are up for election Nov. 5.
"Del. Debra Rodman, D-Henrico, authorized a mail piece against her Senate opponent Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, calling the OB-GYN a "quack." Dunnavant called it a personal attack on her professional reputation as a doctor.".....Yea, Rodman is another example of the nasty mean spirited, lying Democrats , that are trying to hijack Virginia government, and turn us into the New Jersey of the south. Also, Kudos to Patrick here, for pointing out that both Republicans Dunnavant and Glen Sturtevant have SUPPORTED bills that cover pre-existing conditions, an that our racist bigoted Governor, Ralph Blackface, VETOED them. YEP, our DEMOCRAT Governor, vetoed bills to provide for pre-existing conditions, while at the same time the Democrats, like this dirtbag, Rodman, lie to the people about the Republicans NOT supporting insurance for pre-existing conditions. The Democrats are out in force, lying to and deceiving Virginians on the issue, from healthcare to their confiscation plans for guns, they MUST be turned back, not only because of their fraud and lies, and their support of our racist bigoted, lying Governor Ralph Blackface, but because they are lying to ALL Virginians about where they want to take Virginia.
