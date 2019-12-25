Jordan Siebert suffered from mental health challenges and drug addiction since she was a child. In February 2016, homeless, unemployed and at a low point, she asked for help on Facebook.
A friend allowed her to live in his house for a few months. She was enrolled in Medicaid after previously trying to kick her addiction, and was referred to Daily Planet Health Services in Richmond.
Nearly four years later, Siebert has made so many strides in her recovery that she works at Daily Planet as a peer recovery specialist, helping people who are in the same situations she was. She told her story in a video that was shown in October at a breakfast that was part of recognizing Daily Planet's 50 years of service to the Richmond area.
Daily Planet provides a variety of services for the poor, homeless and people struggling with mental health problems. Its organizers pride themselves on the ability to adapt; currently, treating opioid addiction is one of the most significant missions.
"One of the reasons that it has been able to stay relevant for that period of time is its nimbleness and its ability to respond to community needs," said Beth Merchent, Daily Planet's CEO since May 2018.
Daily Planet helps people addicted to opioids, like heroin, through its medication assisted treatment program. Siebert utilized that program and now helps others go through it.
Her addiction started by age 11 with alcohol. Cocaine and heroin were her drugs of choice throughout her life, and when she asked for help in 2016 she decided to be open to everyone she knew about how she was still using and couldn't quit.
She saw a doctor and psychiatric provider, and therapist at Daily Planet. By 2018, she had done so well with medically assisted treatment that she applied for a job at Daily Planet. And she was hired to help others at a place that always made her feel comfortable in her own treatment.
"I don't know how I got so lucky," she said.
She meets with people in group settings or one-on-one to talk to them and listen to them without casting judgment. She said she wants to illustrate to them what recovery can look like.
And even without addiction, that's not easy, she said. She and her husband were evicted from their apartment in November. "I did not get some things in writing that I should have and we got evicted," she said.
They each are staying with relatives and trying to get a new apartment. "The biggest thing is that I'm not using," she said.
Daily Planet started in the 1960s as a program of Jewish Family Services offering counseling and mentoring to young people.
At its locations on West Grace Street and on Belt Boulevard South Side Richmond, Daily Planet provides primary medical and dental care, mental health and substance abuse treatment and counseling, and short-term shelter care for homeless who have recently been discharged from a hospital or community program, and help with the cost of medicines.
Daily Planet is funded by the federal Health Resources & Services Administration, patient revenue through health insurance or Medicaid and through grants from foundations and agreements with local health systems and other organizations. Daily Planet staff work at Henrico County government mental health facilities.
"What has been rewarding for us is many of our patients who are now eligible for Medicaid have lots of options. They don't have to get services here," Merchent said. "They can go to VCU, then can go to Bon Secours, they can go to private doctors, but they've chosen to stay with us because they have a relationship with their doctor or nurse practitioner and other staff members here."
At the 50th anniversary breakfast, held at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, Daily Planet presented its Anne Lane Community Spirit Award to Jewish Family Services; the award recognizes the work of Daily Planet founder Anne Lane 50 years ago to transform lives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.