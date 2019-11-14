The road to recovery from multiple surgeries has been long and hard, but Rep. Don McEachin, D-4th, is back in Congress and ready to work.
McEachin returned to Congress on Thursday to work on draft legislation to strengthen civil rights protection for environmental justice.
His work schedule will be "intermittent" until after Congress returns from its Thanksgiving holiday recess in early December, he said in a telephone interview. "I expect to be full time and wide open by after the Thanksgiving recess."
McEachin, 58, has lost more than 100 pounds since he joined Congress almost three years ago, but he said his recovery is almost complete from surgeries to repair a "fistula" - an abnormal connection between his colon and bladder - created by his successful treatment for rectal cancer five years ago. He said Thursday that he is still "cancer free."
He also has a message for anyone who thinks he will retire because of his health when he completes his first full congressional term at the beginning of 2021.
"I am absolutely, positively, no-doubt-about-it running for re-election," in 2020, he said.
His friends in the Henrico County Democratic Party say they have no doubt of McEachin's resolve.
"Nothing that I've heard from him indicates in any way he is going to be on the sidelines," Henrico Board of Supervisors Chairman Tyrone Nelson said Thursday.
McEachin, who lives in South Richmond, made an appearance at a Henrico Democratic post-election celebration on Monday.
A week earlier, on election night, he gave an emotional speech to Democrats after his wife, Colette, was elected as Richmond commonwealth's attorney and the party seized control of the General Assembly for the first time in 25 years.
"Tonight I feel mighty good!" he declared to an elated crowd at the Hilton Richmond Downtown.
The low point came in August, after the second surgery to repair the fistula and eventually restore his digestive tract. "I expected to go home two days later," he said. "Instead, it was one week later later and I could hardly move."
Doctors discovered internal bleeding, which they sought to control with a second surgery. McEachin entered a rehabilitation facility, but remained in pain and began to lose a massive amount of weight. At one point, he weighed almost half of the more than 300 pounds he carried when sworn in January, 2017, to represent a district that had been redrawn at the direction of federal judges.
A third surgery last month corrected the problem, although he will require a final procedure sometime in the future to fully reconnect the digestive organs that had been compromised by the fistula.
"The fistula is healed," he said.
McEachin, who stands 6 feet 5 inches tall, has regained more than 20 pounds, but he hopes to raise his weight from his current 187 pounds to 230 pounds. A year ago, before his first surgery to divert intestinal flow away from the lower colon, he weighed about 245 pounds, already having lost 60 pounds because the fistula made eating a torment.
"The good news is I don't have to take blood pressure medicine or to manage diabetes," he said.
McEachin said his biggest battle was spiritual. He said he could not mentally accept what had happened during the surgery or the rehabilitation that he faced.
An ordained minister, he received an "altar call" by Facetime with the Rev. Dr. John W. Kinney, his pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Beaverdam. The prayer service was "so uplifting, my mind was able to accept what had happened," he said. "I was in a very bad place up until that time."
"Once your spirit gets right, your mind gets right, and everything else falls in place," he said.
After the final surgery last month, McEachin began to recover his strength. "Three weeks ago, I needed a walker to walk and now I'm not even using a cane," he said. "I feel really blessed."
Now, he has to allay the concerns of his supporters, who cheered him when he appeared at an event for campaign volunteers that Henrico Democrats staged on Monday.
"People have been concerned for him, obviously," said Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, who was re-elected in the 73rd House District. "People have a genuine love and affection for the man."
McEachin had plenty of reason to celebrate. Democrat Alisa Gregory had been elected Henrico sheriff to succeed Republican Mike Wade, who is retiring after 21 years in office. Democrat Shannon Taylor was re-elected commonwealth's attorney. Democrats took control of the House of Delegates and Senate, and McEachin had served in both.
"It's been a labor of love trying to flip the General Assembly," he said on election night.
On Monday, McEachin sounded like himself, VanValkenburg said, "fighting the good fight, rallying the troops and making the argument for Democratic policies."
"It really was kind of vintage Don McEachin," he said.
