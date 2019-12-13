U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, said Friday he will vote for the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump because he believes the president unconstitutionally used his office and taxpayer money for personal political gain.
McEachin said in an interview that like all his colleagues, he went to Congress to solve problems in his community, "but history has found us in the face of a president who doesn’t understand the Constitution, doesn’t understand or want to comply with the requirements of his office. He has used his office for personal gain.”
The House Judiciary Committee recommended the two articles of impeachment to the full House Friday on a party-line vote. The House is expected to take up the two articles of impeachment next week.
The abuse of power charge stems from Trump's July phone call with the Ukraine president pressuring him to announce an investigation of Democrats as he was withholding U.S. aid. The obstruction charge involves Trump's blocking of House efforts to investigate his actions. Trump denies wrongdoing.
McEachin was first elected to Congress in 2016 in a district that includes Richmond, parts of Chesterfield and Henrico counties and stretches down to Chesapeake and Suffolk. He said he was disappointed that Republicans have stuck with Trump while not addressing the facts of what Trump did.
“He’s clearly using his office for personal gain, in this particular case personal political gain because he’s trying to denigrate someone who he anticipates will be his chief political rival in the fall, fall of 2020," he said. "No American president should do such a thing and certainly shouldn’t do it with taxpayer money.”
U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th will vote to impeach Trump for two good sound reasons, at least according to Democrats …. One, he is still embarrassed his lying Queen was kicked off the political stage when she should have won hands down, and two, as a good liberal, he hates Trump …. None of it has to do with the Constitution or our "Democracy" … Hate is a winning formula for the left at the moment …. at the moment. not when it gets into the Senate or on the big stage in 2020. Hallelujah, and period.
