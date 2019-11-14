It appears all's fair in love, war and presidential primaries.
Former Vice President Joe Biden returned to Virginia Wednesday and attended a fundraiser at the Alexandria home of Megan Beyer, who was executive director of the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities during the Obama administration.
That also is the home of her husband, Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th, who in April became the first member of Congress to endorse Pete Buttigieg for president.
As for Don Beyer, "he was home, but it wasn't his event," said Aaron Fritschner, a spokesman for the congressman.
While Don Beyer did interact with guests, he remains "Pete's biggest fan," Fritschner said, adding that "he is all in" for the South Bend, Ind. mayor.
As is common practice for presidents and vice presidents, a pool reporter covers Biden's events that are held in smaller settings that cannot accommodate a horde of journalists. The Biden campaign then issues the report to other journalists.
According to Wednesday's pool report from Molly F. Nagle of ABC News, about 120 people attended the Biden fundraiser in a heated tent around the back patio of the home. Attendees included Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware; and Reps. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware; Vicente Gonzalez of Texas and Tim Ryan of Ohio, a former Democratic presidential hopeful who endorsed Biden Wednesday morning.
During his 15 minutes of remarks Biden reportedly did not talk about the first public hearings in the impeachment inquiry regarding President Donald Trump. As during his August fundraiser in Richmond, Biden noted that white supremacist violence in Charlottesville in August 2017 and Trump's response prompted his third bid for the White House.
Don Beyer, Virginia's lieutenant governor from 1990 to 1998, was the Democratic nominee for governor in 1997. He served as U.S. ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein under President Barack Obama from September 2009 to May 2013. He was first elected to the Northern Virginia congressional seat in 2014.
Biden has the endorsement of Rep. Don McEachin, D-4th. Three days before the legislative elections, Biden rallied Democratic campaign workers in Loudoun County, then attended a fundraiser for his campaign at the McLean home of former Gov. Terry McAuliffe.
Virginia's presidential primary is on March 3, Super Tuesday, when voters in a dozen other states also will go to the polls.
It's not unheard of in Virginia for politically active spouses to back different candidates. For instance, during Virginia's 2017 primary for governor, Tom Perriello's top donor was Sonjia Smith. Her husband, Michael Bills, was a key donor to Ralph Northam.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.