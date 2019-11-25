Gov. Ralph Northam made clear to his revenue advisory council on Monday that he does not support repeal of Virginia's right-to-work law that forbids compulsory union membership.
With Democrats preparing to take complete control of the General Assembly for the first time in more than 25 years, Northam sought to reassure Virginia business leaders that the state won't take a sharp leftward turn on an issue that has long been a political fire alarm in a pro-business state.
"I can't see Virginia taking actions to repeal the right-to-work law," he told the Governor's Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates.
The council, known as GACRE, was preparing a closed-door review of the state's economic and revenue forecast for the next two-year budget, which Northam will introduce on Dec. 17 for action by the new General Assembly in a 60-day session that will begin on Jan. 8.
Northam was flanked on one side by a row of business leaders that included Dominion Energy CEO Tom Farrell and on the other by legislative leaders of a politically transformed assembly. They included House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, whose party will become the minority in January, and House Appropriations Chairman Chris Jones, R-Suffolk, defeated for re-election after 22 years in the House.
The governor also made clear he will not support any actions that could endanger Virginia's Triple-A bond rating. All three of the country's bond rating agencies give Virginia a top rating that allows the state to pay less for bonds to finance capital projects, but Northam recalled the warning Standard & Poor's issued the year before he took office that the state's rainy day fund was too low and shouldn't be tapped when revenues were growing.
The next year, S&P and other rating agencies restored Virginia's stable economic outlook shortly after Northam signed into law the current two-year budget, which included expansion of Medicaid and a hospital tax to pay the state's share of the cost.
By the end of the next fiscal year, June 30, 2021, the governor said the state will have more than $1.6 billion in savings, including a new cash reserve fund he established in cooperation with Republican budget leaders, as well as a restored No. 1 ranking by CNBC as the best state to do business.
"We're going to work hard to keep it," he said, "and not do anything to affect our Triple-A bond rating."
Northam briefly outlined the state's currently robust revenue performance, but cautioned that the Joint Advisory Board of Economists already had concluded that while a standard economic outlook was appropriate for the country, it would be "too strong for Virginia in the short term."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
I see "right to work" as the right of workers to organize and negotiate for wages and benefits and a safe working environment free from intimidation and exploitation. We wouldn't have had a thriving middle class without unions and it's now been hollowed out by "the owners" and their paid-for decision-makers. I remember when the banks were boo-hooing about Glass-Steagal, got it repealed and then they went crazy gambling with home mortgages and pensions. So, I expect Virginia-located businesses to tell Northam it would hurt Virginia to get rid of the "right to work [for less]" law and to exaggerate it. However, businesses don't mark ballots. They can pound sand.
How will the unions ever buy their politicians, without forced membership?
Once they pass a living minimum wage they can see if right -to -work repeal is necessary.
The lefties are not going to like that Governor. High Union dues and wages are the life's blood of those who don't care much for merit based raises. Period.
Spacy Peter prefers those favoritism based salary increases that easily allow employers to discriminate against African Americans and women. Now that the unions fought for and won his social security he doesn’t want unions standing up for workers any more.
Annnnd touchè!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.