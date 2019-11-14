As part of a bid to expand international trade in Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam will travel to the Middle East on a six-day tour that kicks off Friday.
Expanding exports out of the state is a top priority for the Northam administration, which announced Wednesday a plan to grow trade output by 50 percent over the next 15 years. The plan aims to boost Virginia’s ranking in exports per capita from 41st among the states to 20th by 2035.
That goal will take Northam to Israel and the United Arab Emirates on a trip that will span from Friday to next Thursday. Northam will be joined by Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball, Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring along with other representatives of Virginia government.
"Northam will meet with Israeli, Emirate, and corporate leaders to share the commonwealth’s business story, build relationships, and encourage trade partnerships and foreign direct investment in Virginia," a spokeswoman for the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, Suzanne Clark, said in a statement.
Northam said Wednesday that the broader trade effort has included hosting dignitaries from Mexico, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, Indonesia, and Switzerland at the Executive Mansion to discuss "international trade relationships and encourage investment in Virginia."
"Maintaining Virginia’s position as the best state to do business and ensuring that all regions of the commonwealth can participate in our economic growth requires that we boost our international trade," Northam said at the Virginia Conference on World Trade in Norfolk.
"Virginia has a great deal to offer, including the East Coast’s deepest port, and we are committed to doing more to support and promote growth-minded companies as they successfully expand into global markets."
