Three weeks before elections that will decide control of the General Assembly, Gov. Ralph Northam directed his Cabinet and state agencies to craft a package of initiatives to help Virginians find health care coverage that is "meaningful and affordable."
Northam signed an executive directive on Tuesday - two days after previewing his action in an opinion column in the Richmond Times-Dispatch - that directs Secretary of Health and Human Resources Dan Carey to lead an administration push to address a wide range of concerns about health care accessibility and affordability.
Access to health insurance coverage has been a major issue raised by Democrats in campaigns for the Senate and House of Delegates, but the governor's office said the timing of the executive directive is related more to the budget he will propose on Dec. 17 than legislative elections on Nov. 5.
"It's the budget timeline that's driving the announcement, not the election timeline," Carey said in an interview on Tuesday.
Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, scoffed, "Just three weeks before Virginians vote, Governor Northam suddenly discovers health care affordability and options are a problem."
"We'd have made real progress on this issue if he hadn't been vetoing bills that ensured protections for pre-existing conditions and addressed the problem," Norment said in a text statement.
Political analyst Larry Sabato said the timing of the governor's column and directive is not coincidental.
"Nothing that happens in the month before an election is an accident," said Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia. "Nothing that happens in the month before an election is not political."
In his opinion column on Sunday, Northam ripped President Donald Trump and "legislators here in Richmond" for undermining health coverage protections under the Affordable Care Act. He promised a sweeping initiative to reduce health insurance premiums, improve health care for vulnerable populations and position the state "to make the decisions of how to best meet the needs of Virginians."
The governor reminded readers that this year he had vetoed bills - proposed by Republican legislators who are now defending their seats - that would have offered options such as short-term health plans, coverage for catastrophic medical needs or insurance for associations that he said were "passed under the guise of 'consumer choice.' "
"These efforts deliberately undermine ACA protections and incentivize health insurance companies to provide less meaningful coverage, which will lead to more struggling families and wider insurance coverage gaps," he said.
Democratic candidates have accused their Republican opponents - including Sens. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico; Glen Sturtevant, R-Chesterfield; and Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania - of sponsoring legislation that would allow insurers to exclude people with pre-existing health conditions from coverage under short-term plans that the Trump administration has promoted.
A PolitiFact Virginia review of the claim, made by Dunnavant's opponent, Del. Debra Rodman, D-Henrico, ruled it false because insurers already were able to exclude people with pre-existing conditions under short-duration policies that would have been extended in Virginia without the legislation.
Republicans hold a 20-19 edge in the Senate, with one seat vacant, heading into the election. Norment, who is trying to defend the slim Republican majority, said the governor's vetoes of the senators' bills "have kept low-cost options and choices from Virginians, raising the expense of insurance for everyone."
Northam had vetoed similar proposals in 2018, but convened a work group under Carey to look for ways to stabilize the health insurance market. The work group made major recommendations late last fall that included creation of a state-based health insurance exchange and a federal waiver to allow the state to create a re-insurance program to lower premiums by paying for the most costly care in a separate risk pool.
The governor raised those ideas again in his column, but his administration did not propose legislation or budget amendments in the General Assembly this year to carry out them out. The lack of legislative action disappointed health care advocates, who hope the administration will follow up recommendations in the new initiative when a newly elected General Assembly convenes in January.
"I do hope this results in a package of initiatives from the governor's office to address some of the needs of Virginians," said Jill Hanken, senior attorney at the Virginia Poverty Law Center.
Carey said the administration didn't have the "capacity and time" to produce budget or legislative proposals for the assembly early this year.
"We own what we did and we own what we didn't do," he said.
Sabato said the delay also could reflect the challenge of getting major health care initiatives through the Republican-controlled legislature in a critical election year.
"If you win the General Assembly, you can probably get what you want," he said.
Political analyst Bob Holsworth, a public policy consultant and former dean at Virginia Commonwealth University, said Democrats believe health care issues benefit them more than Republicans in political campaigns.
"The Democrats want to run the campaigns on their turf," Holsworth said.
The executive directive is a way for Northam to send a clear message to his Cabinet and executive-branch agencies "that this is a priority for the governor," Carey said.
The three-page directive is more wide-ranging but less specific than the recommendations of the work group last year. It focuses on ways to streamline eligibility and enrollment to improve access to health and social services; reach Virginians who are eligible but not enrolled in Medicaid or other health coverage; reduce health care costs as a way to lower insurance premiums; and help vulnerable populations, including pregnant women, youth in foster care and people who don't speak English.
It also directs the administration to help consumers navigate their health care options.
"It looks like he's casting a very broad net," Hanken said.
