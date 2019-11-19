NORFOLK - House Appropriations Chairman Chris Jones, R-Suffolk, opened his final budget retreat Tuesday with a warning to members of a committee that will convene in January with nine new faces, a steep learning curve and a towering responsibility.
Jones, known to be a prodigious worker and stickler for detail, said the committee has lost 150 years of combined legislative experience in the last two years, as Democrats have taken control of a chamber that was two-thirds Republican before elections in 2017 that flipped 15 seats and two weeks ago that claimed at least five more GOP seats, including his.
"You are the keepers of the commonwealth's Triple-A bond rating and its sound fiscal policy," he said, as he prepares to end a 22-year career in the House of Delegates, including six as chairman of its powerful budget-writing committee.
Jones also advised members, regardless of party, to "beware" of pressure from the governor, in this case Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat who campaigned hard for Jones' defeat, just as he sometimes resisted then-Gov. Bob McDonnell, a fellow Republican who wanted to privatize Virginia's highly profitable liquor monopoly.
"They want to get things done," he said. "It's important they understand our job is to protect the pocketbook."
The 17th annual House Appropriations Committee retreat marked a ceremonial changing of the guard, with Jones' successor as chairman, Del. Luke Torian, D-Prince William, seated to his left and House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, on his right, next to Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, whom the new Democratic majority has elected as the next speaker.
Torian, the first African American chairman of the budget committee, thanked Jones as a leader and as a friend, who had taken the rare step of naming him, a member of the minority party, as chairman of a subcommittee.
"Thank you personally for how you have allowed me to grow," he told the chairman, "and the opportunities you have given to me."
The tributes continued from Cox, who called Jones "absolutely the best" Appropriations chairman he has worked with in his 30-year House career, but added, "It's not a lot of fun when you don't agree with him."
House Finance Chairman Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, and his successor, Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, also praised Jones, who has included members of the revenue committee routinely in budget meetings, another rarity.
"You cover the waterfront in a way I can't recall in my tenure," Ware said in a nod to the meeting's setting next to the Elizabeth River here.
Watts, one of only two House members who served when Democrats last held a majority of House seats, commended Jones for his relentless work ethic in shaping the transportation funding package adopted in 2013, the year before he became Appropriations chairman, and the tax reform package adopted this year in response to the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
"You really did your homework," she said.
Jones lost his seat to Democrat Clint Jenkins. On Tuesday Jones reviewed a legacy as chairman that he said leaves Virginia with a structurally balanced budget - minus one-year gimmicks that disguise gaps between spending and revenues - and $1.6 billion in reserves, including a new cash reserve fund he helped to create in response to concerns voiced by national bond-rating agencies about low state savings.
Under his watch, the state also repaid money owed to the Virginia Retirement System that it had used to balance the budget in the last recession and fully funded required pension contributions for state employees and teachers two years before required by law.
"We have been conservative in our revenue forecasting and have made sensible budget decisions," Jones told the Appropriations and Finance committees. "That diligence allowed us to structurally balance the budget by not leaving gaping holes to be filled in the future from unrealistic revenue expectations."
True to form, the Appropriations committee staff recommended that lawmakers resist the temptation to spend an estimated $339 million in excess revenues for the current fiscal year, but instead appropriate them to the cash reserve fund.
