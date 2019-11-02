VIRGINIA BEACH — Vice President Mike Pence called for voters to elect Republicans in Hampton Roads to keep party control of the General Assembly, but he was looking beyond Virginia's legislative elections on Tuesday to boost the re-election chances of President Donald Trump next November.
Pence's 40-minute speech to Republican faithful at Kempsville Middle School on Saturday focused on the importance of Republican majorities in state legislatures to Trump's agenda as the president seeks a second term.
"Republican majorities in statehouses have been with us every step of the way," the former Indiana governor told a crowd of roughly 900 supporters who had waited hours for his appearance at a marquee rally to get out the vote by the party's political base in one of Virginia's most conservative regions.
Pence was happy to make the legislative elections about Trump, whose unpopularity according to public opinion polls has prompted Democrats to make the vote a referendum on the president. Some Republican candidates have tried to counter the Trump effect with appeals to voters on local and state issues rather than national politics, but not here on Saturday.
"We want to be there next year for our president," said Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk, who is seeking re-election in a reliably Republican district.
Pence was introduced by Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, who represents a Republican-leaning district and whose Cuban ancestry resonated with the vice-president's denunciation of a Democratic agenda that he and other speakers called socialist.
However, the vice president also extolled the virtues of a half-dozen Republican candidates for the House and Senate who face tough election fights against well-funded Democrats determined to take control of the General Assembly.
Republicans now hold 20 Senate seats to Democrats' 19 and 51 House seats to Democrats' 48, with one vacancy in each chamber.
Virginia is one of four states holding legislative elections on Tuesday, but it is the only one with control of the legislature in the balance. As a result, Virginia has been a target of high-profile campaign stops - mostly for Democrats. On Sunday, former Vice President Joe Biden will campaign with Democratic hopefuls in Loudoun County.
The state witnessed a torrent of late campaign donations. The Virginia Public Access Project reported on Friday that since Oct. 24 Democrats in House races had brought in $2.1 million in last-minute donations, nearly three times what their Republican counterparts reported. In Senate races, Democrats reported nearly $1.2 million in last-minute contributions, nearly double what their Republican counterparts reported.
"California and New York are trying to buy Virginia," said Tina Mapes, chair of the Virginia Beach Republican Committee. "WE can't let that happen."
However, the Republican State Leadership Committee, which organized the rally on Saturday, has given $3.2 million to Republican candidates in critical races, primarily in Hampton Roads and the Richmond area.
Trump administration officials have made clear that the stakes are higher than control of the state legislature. "It's important for us to have a good showing in Virginia," a senior administration official said in a media briefing last week in advance of Pence's appearance.
Gov. Bob McDonnell, who led the last Republican ticket to win statewide a decade ago, said in an interview here, "Attention is being paid in Washington to what's happening down here."
Former U.S. Rep. Scott Taylor lost his 2nd District seat last year in an election in which Democrats picked up three congressional seats, but he is running next year to unseat U.S. Sen. Mark Warner in an election that's likely to focus mostly on Trump.
Taylor strongly embraced the president and denounced the effort by congressional Democrats to impeach him. "We're here today because we feel like our president is being mistreated," he said in a fiery speech.
"We're not being properly represented in the House and Senate at the federal level," he said. "Let's make sure it doesn't happen at the state level."
Before heading to Virginia Beach, Pence visited a business in Louisa County on Saturday to tout Trump's trade policies. During the stop at Patriot Industries, an aluminum supplier, Pence planned to discuss how he thinks United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement will benefit the economy and American workers.
Louisa is in the district of Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th. She said in a statement: "I stand ready to keep working with the administration to expand export opportunities for our district's small businesses, manufacturers and farmers."
In his speech here, Pence hammered at Democrats, especially Gov. Ralph Northam and Del. Kathy Tran, D-Fairfax, over their support of legislation this year to loosen restrictions on late-term abortions, which the vice-president likened to infanticide.
"This president and this vice-president and the Virginia Republicans will always stand for the right to life," he said.
Northam's name drew jeers from the crowd. Before the rally, Dr. Ramona Austin, of Pungo, decried a racist photo that appeared on the governor's 1984 yearbook page at Eastern Virginia Medical School, which they both attended. Northam initially apologized for appearing in blackface in the photograph, but denied it the next day.
"We're concerned about the state," said Austin, a volunteer at the rally who strongly supports Trump. "I'm embarrassed by our governor."
Pence denounced Democrats on gun control, illegal immigration and compulsory union membership in unionized workplaces. He also warned that the elections on Tuesday are not just about which party will control the assembly in January but who will draw political district lines in 2021 under the next census.
"It's not going to be enough to win the next election," he said. "We have to win the next generation."
Pence’s trip to Virginia Beach took him to perhaps the biggest battleground in this year’s campaign. While Henrico and Chesterfield counties also feature a host of hotly contested races, contests in Virginia Beach could determine control of the House and Senate.
Republicans are mostly playing defense in Virginia Beach in several big-money races: Republican Sen. Bill DeSteph is facing an aggressive challenge from Democrat Missy Cotter Smasal, who has focused on gun violence and DeSteph’s A rating from the NRA; the mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center happened in DeSteph’s district.
Democratic Del. Cheryl Turpin and Republican Jen Kiggans are vying for another big Senate seat, that of retired Sen. Frank Wagner, R-Virginia Beach.
On the House side, Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, faces Democrat Karen Mallard, who last year lost a congressional primary to Elaine Luria, who went on to be elected to the 2nd District congressional seat. Mallard’s attacks on Davis over education and guns have so frustrated him that he reported her attack mailers as an in-kind donation to him on a campaign finance report. He said he uses them in his campaign by carrying them around to refute.
Mallard has been advertising on TV, while Davis said he doesn’t have the money to do so.
Davis and Del. Chris Stolle, R-Virginia Beach, who faces Democratic challenger Nancy Guy, have both moved their campaign platforms toward more of a centrist position, Stolle by touting his vote to join Democrats this year in expanding Medicaid under the federal Affordable Care Act.
Kiggans has distanced herself from President Donald Trump in her Senate race, telling voters not to lump her in with him when they consider who to vote for as their local state senator.
But while some Republicans in Virginia Beach have shifted toward the center in an attempt to appeal in a suburban environment, two others are running aggressive campaigns with anti-immigrant messages to appeal to the conservative GOP base.
Republican Shannon Kane, a former member of the Virginia Beach City Council challenging Democratic Del. Kelly Fowler, attacked Fowler by using Fowler's picture next to violent gang members and saying Fowler is “putting our safety at risk.” Fowler defeated Del. Ron Villanueva, R-Virginia Beach, two years ago.
Republican Rocky Holcomb, a former delegate seeking to regain the House seat he lost to Turpin in 2017, is also attacking his Democratic challenger, Alex Askew, on immigration.
Late in the race, Democrats decided to launch a TV ad against Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, who had not been thought to be at serious risk of losing his seat. Knight faces Democratic challenger Len Myers.
But Pence also urged Virginia Republicans not to forget the importance of this year's legislative elections to next year's presidential election.
"It's essential to say we're on the right path," he said.
