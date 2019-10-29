The debate over the difference between illegal gambling and legal gaming reached a noisy crescendo Tuesday afternoon in a parking lot along Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County.
Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment — the target of the Virginia Lottery for slotlike machines that allegedly operate in a gray zone of legality — held a news briefing in a parking lot in front of a competitor that it accused of breaking the state’s legal prohibition against games of chance.
Tom Marino, a former Pennsylvania congressman who is vice president of the company’s parent, said Queen of Virginia is helping Virginia to distinguish “between our company and our games and the completely illegal games that have been flowing through the state and flooding the state.”
But the fuming manager of the store walked up to Marino as he was speaking, held out his hand, and asked: “What’s the difference between your games and my games?”
Virginia is struggling to answer that question as the General Assembly’s legislative watchdog agency is preparing to present a study next month of a wide range of gambling operations. Those options could include legal casinos and regulating businesses that look like them, but currently operate games of skill instead of chance.
The 30-year-old lottery is sitting at the center of the debate, faced with declining sales and profits in the last three months after setting a record $550 million in sales during the fiscal year that ended June 30. The state agency’s board of directors plans to adopt a revised revenue forecast in a closed meeting on Wednesday and provide the results privately to Gov. Ralph Northam.
Lottery Director Kevin Hall told legislators last month that the agency expects to lose about $140 million a year in sales revenue and $40 million in annual profit because of competition from Queen of Virginia and other gaming companies that are installing what they call “skill games” in businesses that in many cases also sell lottery tickets.
The Northam administration released revenue results this month that showed lottery sales down by almost $7 million in September compared with the same month last year and by $31 million, or 5.7%, in the first three months of the fiscal year compared with the first quarter a year ago. Net profit from ticket sales was down $8 million in September, a 16% drop from the previous year, and almost $6 million for the quarter.
Queen of Virginia officials say they also are alarmed by the trend, which they blame on an estimated 4,800 allegedly illegal gaming machines in businesses across the state. “We don’t doubt what they’re saying,” spokesman Michael Barley said. “We’re seeing the same thing.”
The company said it operates between 4,500 and 5,000 machines in Virginia, but limits the number to no more than five in a location. The lottery says it has counted some 5,300 machines, just in establishments licensed to sell lottery tickets.
The state said lottery profits have not been affected significantly by Rosie’s Gaming Emporium locations, now operating in Richmond and three other localities. Those gaming parlors operate hundreds of slotlike machines that rely on historical horse racing results that the assembly specifically allowed in 2018.
The Rosie’s parlors, owned by Colonial Downs, say they use the same kind of pari-mutuel betting system as the company’s horse track in New Kent County.
Some legislators have pledged to impose regulation on the Queen of Virginia machines and similar machines or ban them outright, in the assembly session that will begin in January.
Queen of Virginia offered on Tuesday to help the state by proposing legislation to regulate machines that operate on skill, while strictly enforcing the law against businesses that run games of chance. The legislation also would allow the state to tax the machines for a portion of their profits, the company said.
“The first thing they need is legislation clearly defining it,” said Marino, vice president of government relations for Pace-O-Matic, which owns Queen of Virginia.
However, the state also could eliminate the distinction by legalizing casino gambling, but Queen of Virginia contends its machines would attract a different kind of player.
“The people who play our games of skill are not generally the people who go to casinos,” Marino said.
Queen of Virginia alleges the dozens of machines at the Chesterfield business rely on chance, not skill. “If you play these games, you can’t affect the outcome,” said Kevin Anderson, the compliance manager.
But the manager of the Chesterfield business said players “have to perform a movement of skill in order to get the win.”
He did not allow reporters to see a demonstration of the games, but named several other operations in the Richmond area that he said run illegal games of chance.
“This is all about getting your foothold and winning your share of that pie,” he said.
