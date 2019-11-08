Del. Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield, has claimed victory in the race for the 27th House District against two-time challenger Larry Barnett, a Democrat.
Robinson’s victory gives House Republicans one more seat in the lower chamber, where they’ve lost their majority and now hold 44 seats to Democrats’ 54. Two races remain unresolved.
Robinson and Barnett had been within 200 votes since election night, Tuesday. Chesterfield County on Friday concluded the counting of provisional ballots. As of 5 p.m. Friday, Robinson was ahead by 194 votes, or 0.64%, which Barnett will not challenge with a recount, according to his campaign.
The 27th District represents a swath of Chesterfield County that stretches from Bon Air to the north to the southern part of the Swift Creek reservoir.
“The voters of the 27th District have spoken. Thank you to everyone who exercised their right to vote. I am very honored and humbled by the results, and look forward to continuing to support our Chesterfield County community,” Robinson said in a statement.
“My opponent, Larry Barnett, once again ran a strong campaign, and I wish him success in his future endeavors.”
Virginia law allows candidates to request recounts in races with a final margin below 1%. If the margin is above 0.5%, candidates who request a recount are responsible for its cost.
Robinson had edged Barnett by 128 votes in 2017.
“We came close and lost by a narrow margin, once again. While this is not the outcome that we were looking for, I am truly proud of the impact this campaign has made," Barnett said in a statement.
"Our campaign focused on a positive vision for the future of Virginia, and I hope to see the General Assembly move forward with the issues that matter the most to Virginians."
Two other House contests remain unresolved elsewhere in the state.
Counting continues in the race for the 30th District, which featured a write-in campaign by Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper.
Freitas appeared on his way to re-election Friday afternoon. With all precincts reporting, 15,116 write-in votes had been cast in the race, about 4,000 more votes than were cast for Democrat Ann Ridgeway. Local elections officials are reviewing write-in votes cast for Freitas, who mounted a write-in campaign after paperwork problems kept him off the ballot.
No one has been elected to the General Assembly in a write-in campaign since 1989, when Jackie Stump, the head of the Virginia arm of United Mine Workers, defeated Democratic Del. Donald McGlothlin Sr. in Southwest Virginia amid an uproar over a labor strike.
In the 83rd House District, Del. Chris Stolle, R-Virginia Beach, trailed Democrat Nancy Guy by 18 votes with all precincts reporting as of Tuesday night. Stolle, like Barnett, can request a recount — one that would be paid by the state given the margin of 0.08%.
Local election boards have until Tuesday to finish their canvassing processes. The State Board of Elections will certify results on Nov. 18.
If current results hold and Freitas and Guy prevail, Democrats would hold 55 seats to Republicans’ 45.
