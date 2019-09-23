State Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, opened up a new battle front on Monday by demanding an apology from a consultant that she said botched a campaign ad, making it seem as if she would not be afraid to “shoot down” anti-gun groups.
The firm responded with emails and a screenshot that it said showed Chase had approved the controversial language and that she was the one “misrepresenting the facts.”
The Richmond Times-Dispatch first reported on the digital ad on Friday. It originally showed Chase holding a pistol at a gun shop with the words, “I’m not afraid to shoot down gun groups.” Democrats said they were outraged by the language and Chase came under scrutiny.
Chase and her campaign manager said the ad was supposed to say, “I’m not afraid to shoot down attacks from any anti-gun groups, because gun rights are women’s rights.” The ad was changed and they blamed the vendor, The Prosper Group, based in Indianapolis.
Chase said Monday that she recorded a phone call on Saturday with a company representative. In the recording, which she provided to The Times-Dispatch, the company representative agreed that protocol was not followed because the ad was not approved by Chase before it went live on Facebook. Chase asked for a public apology from the company, and the representative said he would push his supervisors to issue one.
Chase said Monday that she spoke with Kristen Luidhardt, the firm’s president and co-founder, on Saturday and Monday but that Luidhardt refused to issue an apology.
“It was a huge blunder on their part, and we just want them to own it and apologize,” Chase said.
Luidhardt declined to comment, but the company released a statement saying it “terminated its relationship” with Chase as of Sunday.
“Unfortunately, State Senator Chase is misrepresenting the facts and refused to take ownership for language she approved, and by recording our staff without their knowledge, acted in bad faith.
“A member of our staff didn’t have the full understanding when he spoke to the Senator. When later presented with the facts, State Senator Chase refused to accept responsibility.”
Luidhardt provided an email exchange from Thursday between Prosper Group representatives and Chase. It showed that a Prosper representative sent Chase a “landing page” for the ad. The company says that the landing page language mimicked the language of the ad itself, and that Chase approved it.
According to the company, the language sent to Chase on Thursday afternoon was: “I’m not afraid to shoot down any gun groups because gun rights are women’s rights.”
“Approved! Looks good,” Chase wrote in an email to Prosper representatives in response.
Chase insisted Monday that she never saw such language and said the ad she discussed with the vendor was supposed to say she would shoot down any “attacks.”
When asked about a screenshot provided by the vendor, which the vendor claimed was the language she approved, Chase said, “How do you know they didn’t re-create that? I mean, they are the IT people. ... Computer IT people can go back and Photoshop or do anything they want.”
Chase is seeking a second term, facing Democrat Amanda Pohl, who said last week that even the revised language of the ad is unacceptable.
