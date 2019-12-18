20191106_MET_LEGI_BB11

Senator-elect Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield

 BOB BROWN

State Sen.-elect Ghazala Hashmi said she is endorsing Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the Democratic primary for president.

Hashmi, a Democrat from Chesterfield County who beat Sen. Glen Sturtevant, R-Chesterfield, on Nov. 5, said she had spoken with Warren campaign staffers about a possible endorsement when Warren called her unexpectedly on Friday.

"She did ask for support and I was already thinking actively in that direction, so I was honored to be asked and honored to offer my support," Hashmi said.

Hashmi is a former professor and community college administrator who upset Sturtevant in her first run for public office. Her district includes parts of Richmond and Chesterfield and all of Powhatan County.

"Because (Warren) and I both come from a higher education background I especially resonate with her on making sure there are educational opportunities for everybody," Hashmi said.

Virginia's presidential primary will be held on Super Tuesday - March 3.

Hashmi is the first Virginia legislator to endorse Warren.

Among other endorsements by Virginia lawmakers, Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria and Del. Mark Keam, D-Fairfax, have endorsed South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, has endorsed N.J. Sen. Cory Booker.

