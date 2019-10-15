A sundial amid the newly dedicated monument that honors 400 years of women's contributions to Virginia includes a familiar typo.
Dozens of localities' names are inscribed atop the bronze sundial that sits atop a granite pedestal. Loudoun is spelled "Loudon," missing the silent, second "u".
A ceremony at Capitol Square on Monday marked the unveiling of the Virginia Women's Monument, which has been in the works for a decade. So far, seven bronze statues of Virginia women have been installed on the granite plaza just below the Capitol, with five more in the works. A Wall of Honor features the names of 230 notable women etched in glass.
Dena Potter, spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of General Services, said she learned about the error on Monday, but does not know who was responsible for proofreading the names on the monument's sundial.
She said the state agency negotiated the contract with the artist on behalf of the Virginia Women’s Monument Commission.
“It’s their monument,” Potter said.
Gov. Ralph Northam is chairman of the 19-member Virginia Women's Monument Commission. Former state Sen. Mary Margaret Whipple, D-Arlington, vice chair of the commission, could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday evening.
Loudoun County was named for John Campbell, fourth Earl of Loudoun, a Scottish-born British Army officer who was governor general of Virginia in the 1750s.
There is a Loudon County, Tenn., but that's another story.
Karry Rouse of Richmond, originally from Fairfax County, was visiting the monument Tuesday evening when a reporter pointed out the small typo.
"It doesn't matter to me, but it's certainly something you would notice," said Rouse, who initially wondered if it reflected an original spelling of the fast-growing Northern Virginia county's name.
Reflecting on the monument as a whole, Rouse said: "The typo is a very little thing. This is very impressive. This is a very moving thing."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.