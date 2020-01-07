A federal appeals court dealt another blow to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline on Tuesday with a ruling that vacates a state air pollution control permit for a natural gas compressor station in Buckingham County for failing to consider the disproportionate health effects on the surrounding, predominantly African American Union Hill community.
A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that the State Air Pollution Control Board had "failed to grapple with the likelihood that those living closest to the compression station...will be affected more than those living in other parts of the county."
The 47-page decision, written by Judge Stephanie Thacker, also vacated the permit and returned it to the air board to explain why it had failed to consider requiring electric-powered turbines to eliminate most of the pollution emitted by four natural gas-fired turbines at the for the 58,162-horsepower compressor station.
"Having considered the entire record, we are not satisfied that the board provided a sufficient and rational explanation of its failure to consider electric turbines in place of gas turbines, and [the Department of Environmental Quality's] responses to the public are likewise insufficient," Thacker writes.
Dominion Energy, lead partner in the $7.75 billion project, said it would seek to address the issues raised by the panel in a revised permit for the compressor station.
"In its opinion today, the court recognized the stringency of the permit, while requiring the state to provide more analysis and explanation to support its approval," Dominion spokesman Aaron Ruby said. "We will immediately begin working with the state to resolve the procedural issues identified by the court.
"We are confident the additional analysis required by the court can be completed in a timely manner," Ruby said. "We expect the project will still deliver significant volumes to customers under our existing timeline, even as we work to resolve this permit."
The 600-mile project is already two years behind its original schedule and about $3 billion over its original budget. The same three-judge panel, including Chief Judge Roger L. Gregory of Richmond, already has thrown out a series of federal environment permits issued for the project, but this is the first state permit the 4th Circuit has rejected.
The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal by the pipeline company and U.S. solicitor general of the 4th Circuit's ruling that the U.S. Forest Service could not permit the project to cross beneath the Appalachian Trail in the Blue Ridge Mountains between Augusta and Nelson counties.
The permit battle drew national attention because of environmental justice concerns raised by the project's location on the former site of an antebellum plantation next to Union Hill, populated primarily by African Americans, many of whom were descended from slaves who settled there after the Civil War.
The appeals panel concluded that the air board had "failed in its statutory duty to determine the character and degree of injury to the health of the Union Hill residents, and the suitability of the activity to the area."
However, it also acknowledged the stringency of permit requirements for a project considered a minor source of pollution under federal and state air quality standards.
"To be clear, if true, it is admirable that the compressor station 'has more stringent requirements than any similar compressor station anywhere in the United States,' and that residents of Union Hill 'will be breathing cleaner air than the vast majority of Virginia residents even after the Compressor Station goes into operation,'" the panel said. "But these mantras do not carry the day."
"What matters is whether the board has performed its statutory duty to determine whether this facility is suitable for this site, in light of [environmental justice] and potential health risks for the people of Union Hill," it added. "It has not."
It’s great to see the courts upholding the principle that big companies can’t just free wheel potentially polluting infrastructure through African American Neighborhoods just because they are a minority.
A totally BS opinion that ignores science, the law and permitting processes. The judge actually acknowledges the low pollution levels. The modeling used showed no adverse affects based on US law. The judge ought to be ashamed of this idiotic ruling.
Actually, the judge is right. The environmental board is falling short of it’s responsibility. He told you that.
“ "What matters is whether the board has performed its statutory duty to determine whether this facility is suitable for this site, in light of [environmental justice] and potential health risks for the people of Union Hill," it added. "It has not."”
