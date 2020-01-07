Today's snow chance will sidestep Richmond, but accumulations likely to the north and west

January will finally take on a wintry look today across parts of Virginia, but it will be short-lived: Springlike warmth and rain will surge in by the weekend.
9:45 a.m. forecast update
At 9:45 a.m., snow was falling across much of western and southwestern Virginia:
• along Interstate 81 from Pulaski to Harrisonburg.
• on Interstate 64 west of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
• on U.S. Highway 460 between Lynchburg and Bluefield.
See the latest road conditions and cameras on VDOT's 511 website.
Rain was falling across the southern Piedmont, and heading for the Richmond area by late morning.
As of midmorning, snow total reports between Roanoke and Wytheville generally range 1 to 3 inches according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.
Snow mostly west and north of Richmond today
Exactly three years ago, a winter storm hammered central Virginia with up to 1 foot of snow followed by bitter cold.
This isn’t that kind of snow chance for us.
But if you have plans to travel to Northern Virginia, over the Blue Ridge on Interstate 64 or anywhere along the Interstate 81 corridor today, snow will be a factor. In and near the mountains, the roads will be wet and slower at best, or white and hazardous at worst.
That snow won't last all day, but it could come at a heavy rate.
Timing
A small but well-defined low is scooting northeastward from the Tennessee Valley to the Mid-Atlantic, bringing several hours of precipitation to Virginia today.
By midday, light rain will spread eastward to Interstate 95 and the Richmond area while steady snow falls throughout the Shenandoah Valley and western Piedmont. West of Roanoke, the precipitation will largely end by this time.
The afternoon commute will see snow primarily north of Fredericksburg across Northern Virginia, some lighter rain (or rain-snow mix) in central Virginia and a steady rain in Tidewater.
By midevening, the low will be offshore with rain tapering off near the Chesapeake Bay and the last of the snow clearing out of the Washington area.
Sunny and seasonably cold weather will return for all areas on Wednesday and Thursday.
Type and amounts
In the mountains and in the north, temperatures should be cold enough to allow most of that precipitation to fall as snow or sleet, with snowfall rate, duration and elevation dictating which areas see minor totals and which have more significant accumulations.
In the far southern and eastern tiers of the state, the air will remain warm enough to make whatever falls from the sky a chilly rain.
But in the Piedmont, borderline temperatures will create a mixture of rain and snow, with greater snow potential toward Fredericksburg and Charlottesville and less to the southeast.
Rather than having frigid air locked in place from the start, the temperatures in our region will slide from 40s into the 30s as the precipitation falls into dry air. If the rate picks up, even metro Richmond could see rain change over to a burst of flakes by late afternoon or early evening, but surface temperatures are likely to hover above freezing throughout that time.
At most, the far northern and western suburbs of Richmond could see a quick dusting that mainly sticks to grass and elevated surfaces before melting.
Meanwhile, Charlottesville could wind up with about 1 inch by the afternoon drive, or 3 inches if it falls at a heavy rate.
As of Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service expected snow totals across the state to range from nothing in Tidewater to a possible maximum of 6 inches in the Alleghany Highlands. Here’s a breakdown:
- 3 to 4 inches: Staunton, Harrisonburg, Luray, Winchester
- 2 to 3 inches: Charlottesville, Culpeper, Warrenton, Leesburg, Blacksburg, Lexington, Covington
- 1 to 2 inches: Louisa, Palmyra, Washington, Roanoke, Lynchburg, Wytheville
- Coating less than 1 inch: Fredericksburg, Farmville, Bristol, Martinsville
- No accumulations: Richmond, Tri-Cities, Hampton Roads, Williamsburg, Emporia, South Hill, Danville, Eastern Shore
Taste of April in January
We’d expect morning 20s and afternoon 40s in mid-January, not 50s and 70s.
But once again, temperatures will soar well above normal this weekend as high pressure anchored offshore pumps mild air throughout our region.
Across Virginia, highs in the 60s or lower 70s on Saturday and Sunday will be 20 to 25 degrees above normal. The greatest departures from normal will be found with the mild low temperatures in the 50s, which would be 25 to 30 degrees above normal.
Dozens of cities along the Eastern Seaboard will be close to record warmth on Saturday and Sunday. It’s too early to say if Richmond will topple any records, but we’ll bring you an update later this week.
But if you were hoping to enjoy the balmy conditions outside, know that it’s going to turn moist and muddy, too. This mild pattern is also one that promises to bring a few rounds of rain between Friday and Monday, light at first but possibly soaking by Saturday night or Sunday.
Even a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out over the weekend, although severe weather appears to be a greater concern for the Deep South and Gulf Coast.
Past then, there’s also a very high likelihood for above- normal temperatures in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast at times during the week of Jan. 12-18.
