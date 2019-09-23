It's not the kind of road trip anyone wants to take - an involuntary journey to find a hospital bed somewhere in Virginia for treatment in a psychiatric emergency.
But the trauma doesn't have to include handcuffs and shackles in the back of a police car for people who qualify for an alternative form of transportation that will debut on Oct. 7 in Southwest Virginia.
Instead, people under temporary detention orders will ride in the back of a Dodge Durango with no restraint but seat belts, as the state rolls out a long-awaited initiative to relieve law enforcement of the time-consuming responsibility of transporting mentally ill patients.
Patients will be separated from the driver and each other in enclosed back seats in the SUV, which won't be marked to identify its purpose as the state tries to lessen the stigma of mental health crises.
"It will help some on the road to recovery a little more quickly," said Gail Paysour, coordinator of the program for the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.
G4S Patient Secure Services, a U.S. subsidiary of a London-based security company, brought one of the vehicles to Capitol Square in Richmond on Monday so that legislators who have been grappling with the issue of transporting people in psychiatric crisis could see what it will look like for those in the back seats.
About half of the roughly 25,000 people who are issued temporary detention orders each year will qualify for the alternative transportation service under the three-year contract, said Sen. Creigh Deeds, chairman of the Joint Subcommittee to Study Mental Health Services in the Commonwealth in the 21st Century.
The other half will include people whose aggressive or suicidal behavior or risk of running away during bathroom stops cause them to be screened out of the program. It will rely on trained drivers who won't carry a weapon while transporting patients to psychiatric facilities that might lie on the other state of the state.
The company has operated an alternative transportation project for mentally ill patients in North Carolina for seven years. "It's been very, very positive," said Chris Roberts, project manager for G4S.
The Richmond area won't see the program for another year, as the state plans a 90-day rollout in each region, beginning with Southwest Virginia, followed by western Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia, and Hampton Roads and eastern Virginia.
The state also is taking its time in developing a similar program for children and adolescents, who are particularly vulnerable to the trauma of being handcuffed and transported by law officers in marked squad cars.
"We are looking to expand (the program) to children," said Mira Signer, acting commissioner of behavioral health and developmental services. "We do need to take a little more time on that."
The plan for children and adolescents will include the option of a parent or guardian riding in the front seat with the driver, and then given transportation home.
"We would prefer to do the children (program) as soon as we can, but it want to make sure we have lessons learned from adults," said Daniel Herr, deputy commissioner for state behavioral health facilities, including nine mental hospitals that together were operating at 101% of their capacity a week earlier.
The state budgeted $2.5 million to develop the program in the fiscal year that ended June 30 and $4.5 million for the current fiscal year.
Adults who qualify for the program after being evaluated by a mental health screener and magistrate - the same people who determine now whether people merit involuntary detention as a threat to themselves or others, or cannot care for themselves.
The vehicles will have two separate back seats for patients, with a camera trained on each. Another camera will monitor the driver and a fourth the road ahead. A supervisor will monitor the cameras and hold recorded footage for up to four months.
G4S expects to hire 35 to 40 drivers, who will have to undergo 80 hours of classroom training on caring for people in psychiatric crisis. The company hopes to recruit people with health care backgrounds, including paramedics, for the jobs.
The program will relieve the strain on police and sheriff's departments, but the state plans to coordinate with local law enforcement to designate "safety zones" where G4S can stop for bathroom breaks or other necessities.
Virginia has some experience with alternative transportation, first tried on a pilot basis in Southwest Virginia, in 2015-2016. Another company, Steadfast, transported 41% of the 1,100 patients for whom TDOs were issued in the region served by the Mount Rogers Community Services Board.
"There weren't any incidents at all," said Dustin Wilcox, alternative transportation liaison for the state. "Everything went smoothly."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.