Three Republicans had represented the 73rd House District in the General Assembly over a 35-year span. Two GOP delegates had held the neighboring 72nd House District seat in succession for 27 years.
But in 2017 the GOP lost its dominant grip on the two western Henrico County districts in a crashing blue wave that gave both seats - and nearly party control of the House - to Democrats.
Two years later, Republicans are pushing hard to regain both seats - one held by a one-term Democrat and the other up for grabs after the Democratic delegate who won it in 2017 chose to run for the state Senate.
Henrico has emerged as one of the most important battlegrounds in the war for control of the General Assembly, as well as a test of political identity in the county's culturally shifting western suburbs.
"They thought western Henrico was the western Henrico of 30 years ago - it turns out it's not," said Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, who won his seat in the 72nd two years ago after Republican Del. Jimmie Massie, a 10-year incumbent, decided not to run again.
But the face of the Henrico Republican Party looks a little different than it did two years ago, with two women - both of them with master's degrees in business administration - running for seats now held by Democrats.
"It's really exciting, feeling local support for women to run and encouragement for women to run," said Mary Margaret Kastelberg, the Republican candidate in the 73rd District. "I'm really glad to be a part of it.
All 100 House seats and all 40 Senate seats are up for election Nov. 5. Republicans hold a 51-48 edge in the House and a 20-19 edge in the Senate with one vacancy in each chamber.
Kastelberg, a financial services adviser, and Democrat Rodney Willett, a technology consultant, are first-time candidates in a high-dollar battle over the 73rd District seat that Democrats rarely had even contested until Democrat Debra Rodman upset Del. John O'Bannon, R-Henrico. O'Bannon had faced a Democratic challenger only once in 17 years until his loss in 2017.
Rodman gave up the seat this year to challenge Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, who shares campaign headquarters with Kastelberg.
VanValkenburg, a high school civics and history teacher, is defending the seat in the 72nd against GayDonna Vandergriff, a Republican community leader whose only previous political experience was an unsuccessful bid for the Henrico County School Board 12 years ago.
O'Bannon, a neurologist who now sits on the Virginia Board of Elections, thinks this "off-off-year election," with no statewide elections on the ballot, will be different than the one that swept him out of office in 2017, when Democrats rose up in response to the election of Donald Trump as president to sweep three statewide offices and flip 15 seats in the House.
"You can turn anger into fatigue," he said.
However, Democrats say recent elections show the 72nd and 73rd districts moving their way.
Democrat Hillary Clinton won both districts by 6 to 7 percentage points in the 2016 presidential race. Democrat Ralph Northam carried both by 8 to 10 points in the 2017 gubernatorial race, and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., won the districts by 20 points each last year, when Henrico also helped elect Democrat Abigail Spanberger as representative in the 7th Congressional District.
"Democrats in western Henrico are real," said Henrico Board of Supervisors Chairman Tyrone Nelson, a Democrat whose election in 2011 weakened a long Republican stranglehold on county government control.
O'Bannon and Nelson call the House races close, but winnable in districts that could swing in either direction.
Voter turnout is likely to decide elections that are tightly contested and well-financed by both parties, said University of Richmond political science professor Dan Palazzolo, who moderated a lively forum on both races that the Henrico Chamber hosted this month.
"They're competitive, but they lean Democratic," Palazzolo said in describing the two districts in an interview on Thursday.
Well-financed contests
Republicans clearly think they can win, based on the money pouring into both races from party coffers in Richmond and Washington. That could make a difference, especially in the highly competitive Kastelberg-Willett contest in the 73rd, with no incumbent running, Palazzolo said. "Right now, money matters."
The Republican State Leadership Committee, a Washington-based organization that seeks to elect Republicans to down-ballot offices in the states, has donated $237,500 to Kastelberg's campaign in the 73rd, including $50,000 in the last week, and $167,500 to Vandergriff in the 72nd, underscored by a $85,000 contribution on Monday.
But Democrats held the fundraising advantage in the last campaign finance report covering the months of July and August. In the 72nd, VanValkenburg ended August with $206,526 in the bank, compared with $38,133 for Vandergriff, who trailed in total fundraising by more than two and a half times.
In the 73rd, Willett and Kastelberg were almost even in total fundraising, but the Democrat had almost $107,000 more cash on hand as of Aug. 31.
Those numbers don't reflect the big contributions from national Republicans or donations made since Sept. 1, but VanValkenburg says Democrats have the advantage in grassroots support, shown by many more donations of $100 or less.
"I'd rather have large amounts of local support than an $85,000 check dropping in overnight from out of state," he said.
Vandergriff said much of her support also comes from local contributors because of her decades of community service in Henrico schools, libraries and behavioral health programs.
Two flashpoints
Vandergriff responded angrily to a flier mailed by the VanValkenburg campaign that shows her as a puppet of House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, and four other current or former Republican legislators - all men - who have given money to her campaign.
"I think that's the same misogynistic, sexist thing I've had to deal with in my career," she said.
A product of "very, very humble roots" in Southwest Virginia, Vandergriff earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from West Virginia State University, a historically black university, and a master's in business administration from Virginia Commonwealth University - all as a working mother.
"I have an MBA, I'm accomplished," she said. "I got on the ballot the same way he did."
Democrats say the ad rightly shows that Vandergriff is backed by Republican leaders, many of them men, who have prevented votes on issues important to women, such as controls on firearms to prevent gun violence and adoption of the Equal Rights Amendment, while pushing for restrictions on abortion.
"Voters deserve to know that that's who she sides with," VanValkenburg campaign manager David Aldridge said.
House Democratic spokeswoman Kathryn Gilley went further. "If Republicans are upset that their leadership is overwhelmingly men, that is a problem they should solve within their caucus and party," Gilley said.
Vandergriff also has aired attack ads, including one that characterizes VanValkenburg as a closet socialist who once suggested "a little violence" to upend capitalism in a social media post in 2016.
He has shrugged it off.
"Just look at my record," VanValkenburg said. "I've spent the last 15 years teaching the American Constitution and American history. The last two years, I've focused on issues around the kitchen table - schools, school safety, health care and an end to gerrymandering."
Issues in the 72nd
VanValkenburg's number one issue is better state funding for public education, which he says is 10 percent lower than it was a decade ago during the recession. "I got into this thing because the state was not doing its job on public schools," he said.
He also has called for the state to build its financial reserves, a position that distinguishes him from other House Democrats who prefer more spending on programs and services.
"We need to make sure when a recession hits we have a cushion" he said during the Henrico Chamber forum.
Vandergriff also rates public education - especially boosting literacy and limiting student debt - as a top priority, having relied on public libraries and community colleges to help work her way out of poverty in Wise County. "You grow up poor, you find a way to make it happen," she said.
But her biggest concern is the state economy, which she said could suffer from policies enacted by a Democrat-controlled legislature that could hurt working Virginians. She strongly opposes any attempt to repeal the right-to-work law, which prevents employees in unionized workplaces from having to pay union dues as a condition of their jobs.
Her father, former bread delivery driver who is now 83 and living under her care, has a union pension, but she said, "I just like the freedom of choice to be in the union or not and have union dues come out of your pay or not."
VanValkenburg spokesman Aldridge responded, "Schuyler believes we can be a business friendly and worker friendly state. By standing up for workers, we're not hurting businesses."
The two issues that most starkly separated the candidates at the forum were climate change and restrictions on gun ownership.
In an exchange that Democrats immediately pounced on, Vandergriff said, "We need to quit being so dramatic" about the potential consequences of climate change. VanValkenburg, who already had identified climate change as one of the most critical issues for young people, responded, "Science is science."
In an interview, Vandergriff said she regretted her response to the question and had intended to say that she welcomed what she called "a rational conversation" about the best ways to address the issue, including promotion of renewable energy.
Similarly, Vandergriff tempered her response to questions about restrictions on gun violence. At the forum, she framed the issue as a constitutional right that could not be violated without undermining other parts of the Bill of Rights. In the interview, she backed the decision by Republican legislative leaders at a special session on July 9 to defer potential gun violence legislation to the State Crime Commission before acting on it.
"I know we need to have a conversation about it," she said.
The 73rd
Gun violence is a big issue in the 73rd District race, as well, but it has played out differently because Kastelberg has broken ranks with Republican orthodoxy to endorse some gun restrictions - a "red flag" law to prevent people who pose a demonstrated threat to themselves or others from possessing a firearm; requiring background checks on firearm sales at gun shows, but not between individuals; and limiting the size of ammunition magazines.
She balks at banning assault-style weapons. "I'm not in favor of banning any type of weapon," she said.
Willett favors the restrictions Gov. Ralph Northam proposed and faults Republican leaders for preventing a vote on any of them during the July 9 special session.
He said he distrusts Kastelberg's reliance on campaign donations from those Republican leaders, as well as the Republican State Leadership Committee, which he said can funnel money from the National Rifle Association to candidates without showing it publicly.
"Is she going to vote against the leadership?" he asked.
Kastelberg responded, "I'm going to vote who I am."
Virginia stories
Both candidates have Virginia bloodlines. Willett's grandfather, H.I. Willett, was superintendent of Richmond Public Schools during racial desegregation and his father, Henry I. Willett Jr., is a former president of Longwood University. Kastelberg's father, William S. Smithers Jr., was a lawyer and substitute judge in Henrico General District Court.
Willett, like his forebears, is focused on improving public education, but he has done it in the private sector, where he works as a technology consultant at Impact Makers, a Richmond company that donates its profits to local charities. One of them, Peter Paul Development Center, provides after-school services to underprivileged children in the East End.
But nonprofit charity work isn't enough, he said. "Peter Paul is an excellent supplemental program, but it can't fix teachers' salaries."
"I can make a much bigger impact at the state level as a legislator than I can in the private sector," he said.
Kastelberg has tried to tie Willett to a lawsuit filed against Impact Makers by its founder and former CEO, Michael Pirron, over a change in the company's governance structure. Willett is vice president for community impact and secretary to the board, whose members include former Virginia Secretary of Technology Jim Cheng and Community Foundation CEO Sherrie Brach.
The suit has been settled, but Pirron went on Facebook to denounce Kastelberg's ad as inaccurate and misleading. "I'll stand with that statement," Willett said.
Other issues
Kastelberg and Willett emphasize improved health care. Willett touts expansion of Medicaid and widening access to care. Kastelberg focuses on holding down health insurance premiums and costs, while improving reimbursements for doctors who provide care under the state-federal program for low-income, elderly or disabled Virginians.
"I am not for any government takeover of the health care system," she said during the Chamber forum.
Kastelberg applies a limited-government philosophy to a range of issues. For example, she opposes Virginia joining a regional energy compact to reduce greenhouse gases, creating a regional authority to raise money for transportation improvements in the Richmond area, or requiring employees in unionized workplaces to join the union and pay dues.
Willett supports all of those initiatives, although he plays down the likelihood of repealing the right-to-work law. "I don't think the right-to-work law is going to change tomorrow, but there are things we can do better," he said.
Signs of change
The races reflect competing visions for western Henrico districts and how much they have changed.
"A lot of people say, 'Life is good. I don't have issues. If you're elected, don't go mess it all up,' " said Kastelberg, who grew up in the area she wants to represent.
Willett says the election is about removing political barriers to progress that House Republican leaders have erected to prevent change.
"They're not getting a vote because of the current leadership," he said.
O'Bannon, the former GOP delegate in the 73rd, thinks the districts haven't undergone a seismic shift politically. "I think both of them are in play and potentially winnable," he said.
Nelson won't predict another Democratic wave, but he thinks the tide is moving their way.
"I think all of them are going to be close," he said.
