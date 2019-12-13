A Virginia labor law passed in 1947 can be confusing because it doesn't mean exactly what it sounds like, and a powerful state lawmaker said the public isn't even aware of the law. The idea that it could ever be repealed has instilled concern among business leaders who have long wielded great influence in Virginia's politics.
The law is known as "right-to-work." But it doesn't mean someone has a right to a job, it means they can't be forced to pay union dues at their workplace if they don't want to.
While an effort by some Democrats to overturn it will almost certainly fail, business leaders say the mere fact that the law could be debated in a new, Democratic-controlled legislature could hinder Virginia's ability to attract new companies.
Virginia was named CNBC's top state for business in the country in 2019, its fourth win in the 13 years CNBC has done the study. But Oxfam America, an anti-poverty organization, ranked Virginia this year as the worst state to work in America.
Senate Democratic Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, said in September that he wants the law to remain in place, and said the public doesn't understand it or know it exists. And Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, has made clear that he supports the law.
But even having a debate on it could be used as leverage by states south of Virginia to lure new businesses, said Barry DuVal, president and CEO of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, which lobbies and advocates for business.
"Just the mere elevation of it could chill economic development activity across the commonwealth," he said. "We are concerned about the debate. It is a high level of concern that it would even be debated in an environment that could even contemplate weakening the right-to-work law in Virginia."
Labor organizers argue that the law is about keeping unions from growing stronger.
Were the law to be overturned, labor advocates said, the sky won't fall. What would happen, they say, is a chance for unions to arrange better protections for workers in fields like construction, food service and cleaning.
"Corporate America in general doesn't want workers to be able to collectively bargain as they do in almost every industrialized country in the world," said Jaime Contreras, vice president of the 32BJ regional arm of Service Employees International Union for Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Baltimore. "When workers are able to do that, it means better standards."
****
Organized labor has rarely been a major force in Virginia, with a few exceptions such as the 1989 Pittston Coal strike in Southwest Virginia.
The Democratic machine run by Gov. and then U.S. Sen. Harry Flood Byrd that controlled Virginia for decades until the late 1960s was strongly opposed to organized labor.
In 1946, Gov. William M. Tuck stopped a strike for higher wages at Virginia Electric and Power Company by calling the employees into active duty in the state guard, a move that generated national controversy.
The General Assembly passed the right-to-work law the next year in a special session called to address education.
Laboring classes in Virginia have always been disadvantaged and unions in Virginia have never had considerable political influence, in part because there weren't enough of them, said Brent Tarter, a historian in Chesterfield County whose books include "The Grandees of Government." Unions had some success in Virginia in coal mining and railroads, he said, but nationally, unions have been in decline since the 1960s.
Tarter said he doesn't expect Virginia to repeal its right-to-work law. "If they did I don’t think it would make very much difference. I think the economy is too different now than what it was in the heyday of the union movement in the first half of the 20th century.”
****
Just 5.5 percent of Virginia workers in 2018 were represented by a union, according to the federal Bureau of Labor statistics.
In Virginia, many Democratic leaders back keeping the right-to-work law. Among them are U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both Democrats.
“I don’t think you should be required to join a union if you don’t want to," Kaine said.
Kaine and Warner are at odds with every Democratic member of the House from Virginia, who have expressed support for a bill by Rep. Bobby Scott, D-3rd, the "Protecting the Right to Organize Act," that would invalidate all state right-to-work laws.
The chamber's DuVal, a former Virginia secretary of commerce, said large employers in Virginia have productive relationships with unions under current law. Business leaders were encouraged when Northam last month reiterated his support for the law, DuVal said.
"The implication of not having it would be pretty significant across the commonwealth," he said.
Growth in manufacturing jobs is coming in states with such laws, of which there are now 27 in the United States, he said. The most recent was Kentucky in 2017.
Should Virginia go too far in debating right-to-work, he said, "I would anticipate they would be calling on Virginia businesses to relocate or expand in their states."
Businesses looking to invest "want to be able to have a relationship with their worker that is not managed through a union representative," he said. Overturning the law "would clearly impact our state's national ranking" for business, he said.
****
Greg Akerman of Henrico County, the deputy political director for the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, said some of the debate over the right-to-work law is symbolic of values.
Companies in construction, however, know they can take liberties in a state without strong support for organized labor, he said.
"In the construction industry, there is rampant wage theft and payroll fraud," he said.
Repeal of the law would require every employee of certain unionized workplaces to pay union dues, he said, but many of them already pay voluntarily because they feel the union adds a value.
"This idea about being forced to join a union and unions being this really kind of bad actor, it doesn't really jibe with reality which is that unions, when allowed to properly organize, are able to significantly raise area wages and standards for working families," Akerman said.
In response to Kaine's statement that repeal of the law would force people to join unions, Akerman said federal law allows workers to object to full union membership.
Contreras presented another way to look at the right-to-work law. While supporters of the law say it prevents people from being forced to join a union, there are unionized workplaces in which workers are getting union protections and benefits without paying dues.
"If the majority of people have voted to have a union and there's a union contract in place, people should pay their fair share," he said.
SEIU represents about 4,200 commercial office cleaners in Northern Virginia who organized in 2008, he said. Close to 70 percent of them pay full dues voluntarily. If the law was repealed, the other 30 percent - who benefit from the union contract - would also have to pay dues. He said the unionized workers earn 25 percent more than non-unionized cleaners in the area, and their contract has provisions for health care and sick days.
In states without a right-to-work law, like New York or Maryland, "the business community is still making a lot of money. It hasn't broken the bank," he said.
Democrats will propose other measures on labor in the 2020 General Assembly session. Saslaw, for example, has introduced a bill to create a prevailing wage law for the state contractors and subcontractors, which would require wages for construction workers to be paid at a prevailing wage for the area.
