House Speaker-elect Eileen Filler-Corn is stepping down from her job at an Arlington-based lobbying and consulting firm, helping alleviate the potential for conflicts of interest during next year's January session.
Filler-Corn was the government relations director at Albers & Company, which lobbies the Virginia legislature and governor’s office on health care and energy issues. Filler-Corn was not a lobbyist, but some of her clients had interests or dealings before state government.
Her last day was Tuesday, said Jake Rubenstein, her new communications director.
Filler-Corn, a delegate since 2010, plans to open her own consulting shop, which won’t offer lobbying services, Rubenstein said. For any clients with interests in Virginia, Filler-Corn plans to personally step away from work directly related to state policy.
House Democrats elected her speaker in November after the Democrats flipped control of both chambers of the General Assembly. Before the vote to elect her speaker, Filler-Corn said she would abstain from votes that may give the appearance of a conflict of interests. Rubenstein said she would continue to abstain from votes as needed.
“I understand and deeply appreciate the significant duties and responsibilities that would come with holding the speakership, should my colleagues honor me by electing me to that post,” Filler-Corn said in a statement, alluding to the Jan. 8 House vote to officially name her speaker.
“That is why this is the right professional move that will allow me to best serve my constituents, the House of Delegates and the commonwealth."
Robert Lipman, a Maryland activist who wants to reduce corporate money in politics, had raised questions Friday in an email to the Richmond Times-Dispatch about Filler-Corn's role with Albers & Company, where managing director Guy Rohling is a registered lobbyist for Eli Lilly, a pharmaceutical company that manufactures insulin and is among companies under fire over the high cost of insulin.
While some Democrats such as Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, raised concerns about the high costs of insulin, Lipman said, he felt Filler-Corn had been quiet on the issue.
Carter has filed House Bill 66 for the 2020 General Assembly session, a bill aimed at limiting the price health insurance companies can charge for insulin.
Had Filler-Corn remained in her current job, she would have had power over that bill as speaker while working for a firm lobbying for an insulin manufacturer.
