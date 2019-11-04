Expansion of Virginia's Medicaid program helped lower the state's costs by $212 million in the current fiscal year that began July 1, but the program's expenses are expected to rise about $675 million in the next two-year budget that Gov. Ralph Northam will propose on Dec. 17.
The expected savings this year represent a reversal from a year ago, when a $462.5 million increase in the previous two-year forecast came as an unwelcome surprise to General Assembly budget leaders.
Most of the savings will come from lower enrollment in the state's most costly program for people in long-term care. Another key factor was reduced payments for uncompensated medical care because of Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act that took effect on Jan. 1, state officials said in releasing the new two-year forecast on Monday.
The projected increase in Medicaid costs in the 2020-2022 budget is driven primarily by expected increases in rates paid to managed care companies. They suffered big losses last year, especially in the Commonwealth Coordinated Care Program for elderly and disabled Virginians with long-term care needs.
Expenditures for the $10 billion Medicaid program, shared by the state and federal government, as well as private hospitals, are expected to grow just 1% in the current fiscal year, compared with the previous year.
"A lot of this has to do with expansion," said Rob Chapman, Medicaid forecast manager at the Department of Medical Assistance Services.
The new forecast includes "a lot of positives," said Senate Finance Co-Chairman Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, who forged a budget deal with House Appropriations Chairman Chris Jones, R-Suffolk, to expand the program last year after a five-year political battle in the General Assembly.
The state has enrolled more than 331,000 people in Medicaid under expansion, which reduces the state's share of the cost for some patients, including people with serious mental illness and low-income parents, from 50% to 10%.
"I've been thinking as the dust settles on Medicaid expansion, some good things are out there," Hanger said.
Managed care companies
Chris Gordon, chief financial officer at the Medicaid office, estimated that six managed care companies lost $268 million last year on services they provided under fixed, per-person monthly rates for serving people who need nursing home care and other expensive long-term services.
"In order to maintain access, we need to make sure rates are appropriate," said Gordon, who was hired in February as part of a major overhaul of how the state estimates its future Medicaid costs.
The new forecasting process, sparked by the big increase in the off-year forecast a year ago, "does address confidence in the program," Secretary of Health and Human Resources Dan Carey said Monday.
The $674.9 million, two-year projected increase in Medicaid costs includes an additional $174.4 million in the first year that also is built into a $500.5 million increase in the second. The Medicaid office issues a new forecast every two years for the governor to use in building a proposed budget, just as the Department of Education does for K-12 public school costs.
The new forecast is about $50 million above the 10-year average of $625 million, but Deputy Secretary of Finance Joe Flores said it represents "the lower bound" expected in the two-year forecast for the program.
It's not clear whether the forecast meets the targets for limiting growth in Medicaid spending that the General Assembly included in the budget this year. The Joint Subcommittee on Oversight of Health and Human Resources recently informed Northam that it had set targets of 5.8% growth the first year and 6% the second. The state is required to inform the assembly money committees if growth in program costs will exceed the targets and, if so, why.
The new forecast exceeds the target for the first year at 7.2% growth, but that's based on the lower cost in the revised projection for the current year. Based on last year's forecast, the program's cost is projected to grow at 3.2%, or almost half of the target rate. In the second year, program growth is projected at 5.9%, or just under the target.
Those targets do not include the cost of serving people under expansion, which pushed the total number of people on Medicaid to about 1.3 million this year.
The federal government pays 90% of the cost of people who became eligible for Medicaid under the expanded eligibility guidelines in the Affordable Care Act, compared with 50% for those who qualified under Virginia's previous, more stringent eligibility limits.
Private hospitals
Private hospitals are paying the state's 10% share of the cost under a provider assessment that they hope to recover with payments for previously uninsured patients, as well as higher Medicaid reimbursement rates under a second assessment levied in the budget last year.
Hospitals are paying about $261 million for the state's share of the $3 billion expansion this year. The new forecast expects the hospital share to increase to about $405 million of the $4 billion expansion cost in the second year of the next budget.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is asking Northam to propose additional money for the Virginia Trauma Center Fund, which lost its primary source of revenue this year in a budget deal that ended the practice of suspending people's driver's licenses for unpaid court fines and fees.
The budget inadvertently left an $11 million hole in the fund, which the association said is a "critically important source of funding" for Virginia's 19 hospital trauma centers.
"Its purpose is to defray the costs of providing lifesaving emergency medical care to trauma patients and support the vast administrative infrastructure needed to provide such care," the association told the governor and assembly budget leaders in a letter on Friday.
In addition to restoring money cut from the fund this year, the association asked Northam for a "more sustainable and robust revenue source" in the future.
The provision that ended the practice of suspending driver's licenses for unpaid court fines and fees will expire with the budget next June 30 unless the assembly acts in its next session to prohibit it by statute or in the next budget.
