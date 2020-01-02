While Virginia's legislature has become more transparent since 2015, lawmakers can take steps to improve the ability of citizens to engage with state government, a collection of groups called Transparency Virginia wrote to legislative leaders.
It says those steps should include video streaming of subcommittee hearings and quickly posting substitute bills to the state's Legislative Information System website.
The group sent a Dec. 10 letter to House and Senate leaders of both parties authored by Megan Rhyne, executive director of the nonprofit Virginia Coalition for Open Government.
When the transparency advocates first teamed up in 2015, Virginia lagged behind other states in basics like video streaming and archiving of committee hearings. One positive step since then is a new House of Delegates rule saying all bills should get a recorded vote in committee. In the past, lawmakers often killed measures on a voice vote, with no recorded documentation about how lawmakers voted.
"I think there's been a lot of improvement since 2015," Rhyne said. "And when I talk to or when I look into some of the stuff being done in other states, I think Virginia would rank actually pretty high."
Lawmakers in 2018 decided to livestream and archive committee hearings, along with other steps. In response to a 2015 report from Transparency Virginia, then-House Speaker Bill Howell announced a series of steps in 2016 to boost open government, including ending the practice of holding committee hearings at House of Delegates members' desks.
Transparency advocates say the legislature should now go further:
* In the House of Delegates, despite a rule requiring recorded votes in committee, close to 34 percent of bills still died without a recorded vote, according to Transparency Virginia's 2019 report. Most of them didn't receive a vote at all. But that's a dramatic improvement from 2016, when nearly 95 percent of bills that died in House committees did not receive a recorded vote.
* While committee hearings are live streamed and archived, allowing the public to go online to watch them, subcommittee hearings are not and should be, the report said.
* Substitute bills - which can be a major overhaul of a bill - are not quickly posted on the state's website and should be, the report said.
Changover in the legislature means many lawmakers don't remember when most bills were killed without a recorded vote, the report said.
"Many newcomers are unaware that there ever was a time when most bills were killed without a recorded vote in the House," the report noted. "Those who took office in 2017 don’t know a time when committee meetings were not streamed.
"This is how the culture shifts: by leaders taking bold action to move forward, making transparency the rule instead of the exception."
Becky Bowers-Lanier, a lobbyist and consultant who is part of the Transparency Virginia group, said one change she'd like to see is for the state Senate to adopt procedures for quick notification of scheduling changes, something the House of Delegates does.
