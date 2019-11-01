Hundreds of red and white pens emblazoned with the name Nick Freitas are part of an expensive and laborious campaign encouraging voters to fill in a bubble, and accurately and legibly spell out his name.
The race in the 30th House District is one of at least two General Assembly contests that will feature a write-in effort, and whose results will remain murky on election night. The races might not feature a clear winner as other contests are declared Tuesday; local elections officials will report to the state only the total number of write-in votes that were cast.
After Election Day, local elections boards will gather to review write-in ballots. If the number of write-in ballots cast is fewer than 10 percent of the total, they won’t be counted. If the votes inch above that, the boards will vote on which variations of a candidate’s name will be accepted. (Virginia law says election officials simply have to determine voter intent, so the local electoral board could decide to count various misspellings.)
Freitas, a Republican who represents the district anchored in Orange and Culpeper counties, is running a write-in campaign after he failed to qualify for the ballot due to missing paperwork. Freitas, who has represented the district since 2016 - and who sought the GOP U.S. Senate nomination in 2018 - is running against Democrat Ann Ridgeway.
His campaign manager, Joe Desilets, said the pens are part of a final push to make sure voters who intend to vote for Freitas vote for him successfully. On Tuesday, the campaign will have multiple staffers and volunteers at every polling place, handing out pens and note cards with instructions.
“There aren’t too many write-in campaigns in Virginia, so I think many people and campaign staff are experiencing this for the first time,” he said.
The Freitas write-in bid could complicate Republicans' effort to retain control of the House of Delegates. The GOP holds 50 seats and Democrats 49, with one seat vacant.
While the 30th District has been in GOP hands since 2000, no one has won a write-in campaign for the legislature since 1989, when Jackie Stump, the head of the Virginia arm of United Mine Workers, used union organizing to defeat Democratic Del. Donald McGlothin Jr. in Southwest Virginia amid an uproar over a labor strike.
The 97th District, based in Hanover County, features a quieter write-in effort not apparently backed by its beneficiary, Del. Chris Peace, a Republican who lost the district’s GOP primary to Hanover Supervisor Scott Wyatt.
Peace said in an interview that after his primary loss, he had been contacted by many people expressing support and intentions to back him on Election Day.
He is not discouraging people from writing in his name, he said, but he is not running as a write-in candidate, and is not engaged in campaign activities. Others in the community are, he said, including his wife, father-in-law and mother-in-law.
“They’re strong-willed people,” he said. “I’ve been really surprised by how intense and immersed in all of this they’ve become. I, unequivocally, 1000 percent, have nothing to do with it.”
At the same time, if enough people write in their support, Peace said he would return to the House. Asked why he’s not running as a write-in candidate, Peace said that in order to do so, he would have to drop his GOP identity.
"People supported me to be GOP nominee, not as an independent candidate,” he said. “I still consider myself a Republican.”
Wyatt’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Democratic candidate Kevin Washington, in an interview, said he wasn’t under the impression that the effort backing Peace would heavily affect the race.
“As far as concerned, I’m not. I know people have the option to either vote for who's on the ballot or write in their choice. I think it’s good for them to exercise that choice,” Washington said.
Peace described his chances of being re-elected as "plausible but not likely." He said that on election night, no matter the results of the write-in effort, he would not be declaring himself the winner until state election officials deemed him so.
Freitas’ campaign, meanwhile, said Freitas would declare himself the winner if the percentage of write-in votes cast hit 57 percent.
Ridgeway said that in the face of an opponent running a write-in effort, “we haven’t done anything different.” She said her mailers have focused on Ridgeway herself, only once sending out a mailer featuring Freitas and a recent $500,000 contribution to Freitas from top GOP donor Richard Uihlein, an Illinois-based millionaire.
“I have no idea who will win. Of course I want to win,” she said. “But you never know until doors close."
Candidates in a race featuring a write-in candidate can demand a recount if the margin between the two camps is within 5 percent, compared with 1 percent for regular races.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.